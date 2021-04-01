Land Rover Unwraps Ultimate Editions Of Range Rover SVAutobiography Twins

If you thought that the Range Rover SVAutobiography isn’t exclusive enough, Land Rover has rolled out two new versions of the premium SUV. While we are eagerly waiting for the 2021 Range Rover Sport, Land Rover has blessed the world of wheels with the SVAutobiography Ultimate and the SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate editions. Created by the SV Bespoke personalization department, both are already available to order in the UK at prices ranging from £183,706 ($253,436) and £147,441 ($203,405), respectively.

More details

Key to the exclusive Ultimate edition design theme is the combination of newly formulated satin-finished Orchard Green paintwork complemented by a Narvik Black roof and copper detailing.

The SV Bespoke team’s attention to detail extends to the Gloss Black knurled infill and copper-edged metal Range Rover badging on the bonnet and tailgate, a copper-plated and black enamel SV roundel on the B-pillar, SV roundels embroidered on all four headrests, plus illuminated Ultimate edition treadplates. The finishing touch is a ‘SV Bespoke Ultimate edition’ commissioning plaque on the centre console, complete with copper-finished SV roundel.

What are the differences between the two?

The two SUVs with virtually the same name have different target audiences. The long-wheelbase Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate is aimed at those who prefer to drive with a personal driver. It has separate rear seats in the style of business jets and a centre console with a Zenith timepiece, refrigerator, and deployable tables. Increased comfort also promises hot stone massage function and more than 1.2 meters of free space in the legs. The range of engines includes V8 5.0 and a hybrid P400e unit.

Meanwhile, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate SUV can only be ordered with a 565 horsepower supercharged V8 5.0, which is very similar to Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic. And this car is the exact opposite of the long-wheelbase variant.

First, the Dynamic version is only available in a short body. Secondly, for the sake of better handling, the suspension geometry has been changed and the steering has been optimized. Externally, the cars differ in decor and wheels, but they have the same body colors—satin Orchard Green in combination with a Narvik Black roof.

Official statement

Michael van der Sande, Dutch Managing Director Special Vehicle Operations, said, “Range Rover has been at the forefront of the luxury SUV segment for more than half a century. Our SVAutobiography models provide a world-class travel experience – whether you drive or be driven. This new Ultimate edition takes this refinement to an even higher level. Our experts at SV Bespoke have given the classic combination of green and black a modern twist with a modern silk gloss and copper-coloured details. This elegant combination is further enhanced by the recommended Vintage Tan interior themes.”