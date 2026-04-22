Suzuki Avenis special edition gets a new dual tone colour update

Suzuki Motorcycle India has introduced a fresh update to the Avenis lineup, focusing only on a new colour option while keeping the scooter’s engine and features unchanged.The new update brings a dual tone shade called Pearl Glacier White with Metallic Oort Gray. This is available on the Special Edition.
Prices remain fairly close across the range. The Standard Edition starts at Rs 84,293, the regular variant is priced at Rs 85,942, and the Special Edition goes up to Rs 86,677.
Engine and Performance
The scooter remains unchanged in mechanical setup
- 124.3cc single cylinder engine
- 8.7 hp power output
- 10 Nm torque
- Suzuki Eco Performance technology
- CVT automatic transmission
The engine is tuned more for smooth city riding and daily use. It is not aggressive but feels stable in traffic conditions.
Features and Equipment
The Avenis continues with its existing feature list
- LED headlamp and LED tail lamp
- Bluetooth connected digital display
- Suzuki Ride Connect system
- USB charging port in front storage
- External fuel filling system
- 21.8 litre under seat storage space
- Split grab rails design
The scooter also gets a sporty design with sharp body lines and graphics.
Ride and Handling
The setup is simple and practical for daily use.
- Telescopic front suspension
- Combined braking system
- 12 inch front wheel
- Stable feel in city traffic
It is designed for easy handling in tight roads and busy traffic conditions.
Brand expansion moves
Suzuki has recently refreshed the Burgman Street, while the Burgman 400 made its India debut at the Suzuki Matsuri event, signalling the brand’s expansion across multiple premium and mass-market segments.