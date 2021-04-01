Tata Rolls Out In-House Ceramic Coating Service For The New Safari

The first and foremost thing many car owners do after purchasing a new car is to get it ceramic coated from a reputed car care service. There are many benefits of getting your vehicle ceramic coated, which we will get to later. If you have purchased a new Tata Safari, you don’t have to look for aftermarket solutions for ceramic coating. Tata Motors has announced one of an industry-first service offering of Ceramic Coating with the all-new Safari. This is an advanced hydrophilic formulation technology to revitalize the appearance of Tata cars.

More details

Available at a price of 28,500 (inclusive of GST) for UVs, this service will be provided at all Tata Motors authorized dealerships.

What is ceramic coating?

Used in the aerospace industry and by hyper-car manufacturers, the Ceramic Coating forms a hardened finish that mixes with the paintwork to instantly rejuvenate the appearance of the vehicle. As compared to existing conventional treatments, this coating lasts much longer and helps in shedding debris and grime while protecting the vehicle against traffic pollution, acid rain, solvents, animal matter and more. The coating’s strong crystal-like layer reduces fading by UV rays on the vehicle. It is not only easy to maintain due to its self-cleaning properties but also helps in repelling oxidation and corrosion, thereby offering 360-degree protection to materials in the car such as glass, paint, rims/wheels, vinyl-plastic and leather. Additionally, keeping up with the ‘New Forever’ promise, Tata Motors will also extend this unique service to all other Tata passenger vehicles at prices varying as per their respective segments.

Official statement

Commenting on the introduction of this service, Mr. Dimple Mehta, Head Customer Care – Domestic & International Business, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Besides launching new products we are also focused on introducing industry-first service offerings, such as the Ceramic Coating. With the launch of new cars and UVs that cater to evolving consumer demands, customers are now also expecting the best-in-class aftersales service that furnishes these new age products. In alignment with the same, we have collaborated with world-class companies in car care technologies such as 3M, Wuerth, Bardhal and Sikand Stanley BG and SK Car Care to bring in this industry-first service in India in house. We are positive that this value-added service along with others will provide paramount vehicle protection as we work to continue to provide the best-in-class aftersales service to our customers.”