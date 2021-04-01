Yamaha R15 V3 Gets A New ‘Metallic Red’ Shade

Yamaha R15 carries the Japanese bikemaker’s baton in their Indian operations. Ever since it was introduced a decade ago, it has remained an absolute favourite among young motorcyclists of our country. Some buy it for the way it looks while some because of its amazing handling characteristics and performance on offer. It has spanned over 3 generations now and all the generations of this revered 150cc sportsbike has managed to churn out good numbers. To keep this powerhouse relevant, the company has introduced a new ‘Metallic Red’ colour.

More details

The Metallic Red colour edition of YZF-R15 Version 3.0. is priced at Rs. 1,52,100, Ex-showroom Delhi. The BS-VI enabled YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is available in 3 existing colours – Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight.

Specs

The R15 V3.0 is one of the most popular motorcycles in its segment. It also serves as a brilliant beginner’s tool for someone who wants to take up track riding. For the BS6 version, the R15 V3.0 received a side stand engine cut-off switch, a radial rear tyre and dual horn as a standard offering.

It continues to get powered by a 155 cc, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine which produces a power output of 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and a torque of 14.1 N.m at 8,500rpm. In comparison, the BS4 version of the engine made 19.3 PS power at 10,000 RPM and 14.7 N.M at 8500 RPM. The fully-faired sportsbike tips the scale at 142 kg.

The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission and comes with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology which ensures the availability of necessary power throughout the entire rev-range. Suspension duties are handled by meatier 41mm front fork. We still get a telescopic unit as opposed to USD forks which the Indonesian version gets.