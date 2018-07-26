Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Claims Lap Record For Production Cars At Nürburgring Nordschleife

The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, yet to be unveiled later this summer, has taken the lap record for production cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, in a lap time of 6:44.97 minutes. The camouflaged Aventador SVJ with official Lamborghini driver Marco Mapelli at the helm, took on the lap-time test at the 20.6 km track.

The challenge was managed by Lamborghini’s Research and Development team, with extensive tire support from Pirelli technicians and driver. Fitted with cameras inside and out and full telemetry, under the formal scrutiny of Remak personnel who managed time and GPS certification using VBOX-Racelogic instrumentation, the lap attempt of the Aventador SVJ was performed during an exclusive session on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Aventador SVJ is created to feature higher power output, with lightweight materials contributing to the best weight-to-power ratio of only 1.98 kg/hp. It features Lamborghini’s patented ALA 2.0 active aerodynamics system with aero vectoring for the best handling and downforce, as well as new aerodynamic features specific to the SVJ.

Development of the car included significant CFD simulation to optimize the ALA performance, with the exceptional downforce requiring an entire rework of the Aventador’s active and passive dynamic systems to exploit the car’s physical boundaries. Developing ALA strategies for the Aventador SVJ through both static and dynamic virtual simulations, a virtual attempt at the Nürburgring Nordschleife already returned a better lap time than the Lamborghini Huracán Performante.

The set-up of the Aventador SVJ has been entirely re-engineered to enhance its four-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering and ESC. Significantly stiffer than the Aventador LP 750-4 SV, the steering has been retuned in the SVJ. The Aventador SVJ features a new specifically-developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires as standard. For the lap-time attempt the optional Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires were mounted.

In 2015 the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV delivered a sub-seven minute lap time, and in 2016 the Huracán Performante took the Nürburgring Nordschleife production car record, with a lap time of 6:52.01, which it held until September 2017 before it was broken by Porsche 911 GT2 RS.