VIDEO: Plan To Participate In Kiki Challenge? Mumbai Police Has Something To Say

Internet, a mode of communication that was meant to give us humans access to unlimited knowledge. With the latest smartphones or web-browsers, you don’t even need to know how to spell G-O-O-G-L-E to access unlimited information about almost everything out there. Sadly though, some people are going back into the evolution cycle and thanks to these handful of idiots, the World Wide Web is filled with outright stupid and lethal challenges. Remember the Blue Whale challenge? Or the Tide Pod challenge?

The latest to join the list is the Kiki Challenge or In My Feelings Challenge. The challenge is about people getting out of their moving car while dancing to Drake’s latest song ‘In My Feelings’.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

Not surprisingly, cops from all across the world are banning the challenge and posting heavy fines on anyone who is caught. Mumbai Police took micro-blogging site, Twitter to share the consequences of performing the challenge on the streets of the Financial Capital of the country. The official Twitter account stated, “Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!”

So ladies and gentlemen who intend to try the latest #KikiChallenge, please don’t.