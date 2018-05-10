After showcasing ‘Vision Concept’ at the 2018 Geneva motor show, Lagonda has confirmed plans for its first production model: a radical, sector-defining zero-emission SUV. Scheduled to be unveiled in 2021, the Lagonda SUV will be the first luxury SUV exclusively driven by zero emission powertrain technologies and will uphold all the qualities of the reinvented super-luxury marque.

Not only will it feature an evolution of the incredibly bold design language first seen with the show-stopping ‘Vision Concept’, the SUV will be built around near-future technologies, such as its advanced Battery Electric drivetrain, making the Lagonda SUV the first of its kind: an ultra-stylish, supremely luxurious, fully electric emission-free vehicle.

Speaking about the production spec model, Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman said that the Lagonda SUV will retain the boldness of the Vision Concept. Lagonda is a luxury brand, but it is also one rooted in technology. It will be like no other SUV to drive, so its looks have to reflect that new reality and to serve as pathfinder to a future in which the most desirable and prestigious automobiles still have a place, he further added.