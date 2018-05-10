Electric Vehicles With Green Number Plates Gets Government Approval

The Government of India has approved a proposal to introduce green coloured registration plates (license plates/number plates) for Electric Vehicles (EVs). The proposal was first introduced by the Niti Aayog earlier this year in the month of January. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said the the green coloured plates with white coloured letters would be applicable for private EVs while green coloured plates with yellow coloured letters would be applicable for taxis. These new plates would help distinguish between regular vehicles and electric vehicles.

The Mahindra eVerito

The green and yellow coloured plates would also be applicable for electric buses and electrically powered commercial vehicles which are currently running on the road. In India, companies such as Mahindra Electric and Tata Motors produce electric cars for both, private and commercial sectors.

Apart from help of being able to distinguish the EVs with the help of these plates, the electric vehicles with green registration plates will also receive a few other benefits such as toll concessions, and free entry and parking in certain areas. While the aforementioned benefits will be applicable for the private vehicles, commercial vehicles too will receive benefits in the form of permit exemption. This fact will, in-turn, help increase the number of e-taxis, e-buses and e-rickshaws across the country.

Tata Motors Electric Bus

The government is also looking at a possible reduction for GST on electric batteries from the current rate of 28% to a much lower rate of 12%. It has also proposed that citizens between the age of 16 and 18 years of age be allowed to ride e-scooters. Currently, the people in this age group are allowed to ride a gearless scooter under 50cc as per the law.

With inputs from PTI