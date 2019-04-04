KTM Duke 125 Gets a Price Hike

Launched sometime back, the Duke 125 marks the entry point to the insanity the Austrian brand KTM offers. Introduced at a price point of INR 1.18 Lakh, the bike has sold in decent numbers till now. Now, four months later, the brand has given this motorcycle a price hike of about INR 6,000 and now will sell the Duke 125 for INR 1.25 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Talking about sales, this small motorcycle has managed to outsell all other models of the KTM stable which include other motorcycles like the Duke 200, Duke 250 and the Duke 390. This streetfighter competes with the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the newly launched Yamaha MT-15.

The Duke 125 uses a DOHC, 4 valve, liquid cooled and fuel injected unit which gives the bike a power output of 14.5 PS at 9,250 rpm and a twisting force of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. This power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. The engine sits in between a trellis frame, which was also used in the Duke 390 earlier. The black frame is suspended by USD type fork at the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock. Anchorage duties are taken care of by a radially mounted 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The Duke 125 also comes with a single channel ABS module and rear wheel lift mitigation as standard.

Available in 3 shades, black white and orange, the Duke 125 mimics the looks of the Duke 200 but comes with updated graphics. The 17-inch alloy wheels get wrapped in 110/70 rubber in the front and 150/60 section rubber at the rear and come painted in the KTM orange shade. Offering the dynamics of the Duke but in a more beginner-friendly manner, the Duke 125 is a unique motorcycle to own. Despite being beginner friendly, even a seasoned rider can enjoy the lovely chassis without parting from a comparatively large chunk of cash. We have done a detailed review of this motorcycle which is linked below, do have a look.