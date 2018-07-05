KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype Walkaround Video Reveals More Details

YouTube channel ‘maschine’ found a KTM 790 Adventure R Prototype at the hotel carpark during the 2018 KTM Adventure Rally Sardinia. While the video does not start the motorcycle, it does reveal the full digital instrument console and the switchgear which is identical to the KTM 390 Duke. Apart from the full digital instrument console and the switchgear, the walkaround video also reveals a 12V socket placed under the display.

Check out the 2019 KTM 790 Adventure R walkaround video below (Courtesy: maschine):

Recently, KTM provided an exclusive first look of the model year 2019 790 ADVENTURE R to select KTM owners at its European Adventure Rally. KTM also reveal most of the features that the new 790 Adventure R will get in the production form.

The KTM 790 Adventure R will feature:

New KTM LC8c 799cc parallel twin engine, tuned for a wider spread of torque when compared with KTM 790 DUKE

Over 400 km fuel tank range – for real exploring

Low seat height for ultimate control in all situations

Low-slung fuel tank for optimum center of gravity

Fully adjustable WP suspension front and back with long travel and PDS for the shock absorber

Radial mounted, 4-piston front brake calipers with ABS and offroad ABS options

Adjustable ergonomics to match the rider and the riding situation

Spoked wheels in true offroad sizes for optimum tire choice

LED lights all over

Full suite of electronic rider aid options, including lean angle sensitivity and ride mode technology

Wide range of official KTM PowerParts developed alongside to complement any journey

Watch the onboard footage of the KTM 790 Adventure R below (Courtesy: Chris Birch):

Here are some more official images of the 2019 KTM 790 Adventure Prototype: