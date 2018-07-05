‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ By TVS Motors Celebrates Contribution Of The Indian Defence Forces

TVS Motor Company has announced a new initiative titled, ‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ to celebrate the contribution of the Indian Defence forces.

As a part of their ‘Stars behind the Stars’ campaign, TVS StaR City+ has focused on celebrating the real stars of India by highlighting the stories of their contribution to the society. These people are enablers of big achievements but do not seek limelight for themselves. ‘Kargil Calling – Ride for the Real Stars’ is the latest initiative in the series for the real stars, i.e. the Indian Defence forces.

‘Kargil Calling’ intends to invite all Indians to ride together across the country, irrespective of the vehicle they own, to thank the Defence forces for being the enablers of peace, comfort and safety. This celebratory ride will be conducted across all touch points of TVS Motor Company in India on July 26, 2018 which is the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The nation-wide campaign to call for wishing the Defence forces and participating in the celebratory ride will be launched on July 06, 2018 on TVS StaR City+ website. These wishes would be printed on buntings and handed over to Indian Defence forces. The 360-degree campaign will span across Print, Outdoor Hoardings, Social Media as well as Radio.

To participate in this initiative, interested candidates can visit www.tvsstarcityplus.com for further details or give a missed call on 18003157300.

Note: Images for representation purpose only