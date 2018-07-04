Pre-Production 2019 KTM 790 Adventure R Showcased At European Adventure Rally

KTM provided an exclusive first look of the model year 2019 790 ADVENTURE R at its European Adventure Rally. The all-new parallel-twin powered ADVENTURE bike has been developed in tandem with KTM’s latest Dakar-winning weapon, the KTM 450 RALLY, to be the link between its enduro bikes and street range in 2019.

The annual European event, this time hosted in Olbia, Sardinia, provided on and offroad tours across three days of guided riding and tuition from KTM ambassadors and racers. The event was exclusive to just 150 KTM ADVENTURE owners only.

With the bike inspired by the demand of its customers and dealers, it was some of these hardcore riders who were the first to see and hear up close an early, preproduction version of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE R. The new motorcycle was formally introduced to the assembled riders by KTM staff and also ridden at the event by Chris Birch – an eight times New Zealand Enduro champ, triple Roof of Africa winner and 2010 Red Bull Romaniacs laureate, among many other accolades.

Watch the onboard footage of the KTM 790 Adventure R below (Courtesy: Chris Birch):

The KTM 790 ADVENTURE R will have the performance and purpose to back up the image of a rally bike. For enduro pilots who demand to go further than ever without ever taking the easy route or for adventure riders who desire to tackle the paths least explored, this will be a motorcycle to back-up the ambitious. For extreme travel enduro riding, the KTM 790 ADVENTURE R will be a street bike with serious offroad capabilities and unrivaled performance in its segment. Full details of the bike will be revealed at EICMA, Milan on November 6, 2018.

KTM 790 ADVENTURE R HIGHLIGHTS:

Utilizes new KTM LC8c 799cc parallel twin engine, tuned for a wider spread of torque when compared with KTM 790 DUKE

Over 400 km fuel tank range – for real exploring

Low seat height for ultimate control in all situations

Low-slung fuel tank for optimum center of gravity

Fully adjustable WP suspension front and back with long travel and PDS for the shock absorber

Radial mounted, 4-piston front brake calipers with ABS and offroad ABS options

Adjustable ergonomics to match the rider and the riding situation

Spoked wheels in true offroad sizes for optimum tire choice

LED lights all over

Full suite of electronic rider aid options, including lean angle sensitivity and ride mode technology

Wide range of official KTM PowerParts developed alongside to complement any journey

Check out more images of Pre-Production 2019 KTM 790 Adventure R Showcased and European Adventure Rally below: