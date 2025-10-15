Komaki Electric Launches FAM 1.0 and FAM 2.0 – India’s First Family SUV Electric Scooters with Up to 200 km Range

Key Highlights
- India’s first family SUV-style three-wheeler electric scooter
- Two variants – FAM 1.0 and FAM 2.0 priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,26,999
- Range of 100+ km and 200+ km respectively
- Designed for both family and commercial use
Introduction
Komaki Electric, one of India’s rapidly growing EV makers, has launched the FAM 1.0 and FAM 2.0, the country’s first family SUV-style electric scooters. Priced from ₹99,999 (ex-showroom), these scooters are built to make electric mobility smarter and more family-oriented, blending comfort, performance, and everyday practicality in one package.
Comfortable, Practical, and Family-Focused
The FAM series offers safe, stable, and easy rides for families with its three-wheeler design built for all ages.
Highlights:
- Spacious Seating: Dual seats for comfortable family rides.
- Ample Storage: 80-litre boot space plus a front basket for everyday items.
- Sturdy Build: Metallic body with LED DRLs, hand and foot brakes for added safety.
The design ensures stability and practicality, whether used for household errands or light business purposes.
Powerful and Reliable Battery System
Both models use advanced Lipo4 batteries, known for durability and safety.
- FAM 1.0: Range of over 100 km per charge
- FAM 2.0: Delivers a range of 200+ km per charge.
The FAM scooters use long-lasting Lipo4 batteries with 3,000–5,000 charge cycles. They are lightweight, fast-charging, safe from overheating or fire, and eco-friendly, supporting sustainable daily commuting.
Smart Features for Easy Riding
- Self-Diagnosis: Checks scooter health automatically.
- Reverse Assist: Easier parking and tight turns.
- Auto Hold & Gear Modes: Smooth control in traffic.
- Smart Dashboard: Displays ride info, navigation, and calls.
These features make the FAM scooters a safe, practical, and family-friendly EV for daily use.
Conclusion
Commenting on the launch, Gunjan Malhotra, Co-founder of Komaki Electric Vehicles, said,
“The launch of the FAM electric scooter is a major step towards redefining family traveling for both domestic and commercial purposes. The eco-friendly vehicle has been designed for catering to the new generation of riders and making everyday commuting effortless.”
With their smart features, strong build, and extended range, the Komaki FAM 1.0 and FAM 2.0 bring a refreshing change to India’s electric two-wheeler segment. These scooters are now available across all authorized Komaki dealerships and online at www.komaki.in — offering families a safe, comfortable, and sustainable way to ride together.