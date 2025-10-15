Mahindra Unveils ‘Scream Electric’ — India’s Roar for Formula E Glory

Overview
- Mahindra introduces ‘Scream Electric’ to unite fans behind its Formula E team.
- Celebrates India’s growing presence in global electric racing.
- Showcases Mahindra’s new Gen 3.5 Formula E livery.
- Aims to make electric performance bold, emotional, and exciting.
Introduction
Mahindra has launched its high-energy campaign, ‘Scream Electric’, to mark its entry into the 2025–26 Formula E season. More than a slogan, it invites all Indians to cheer for Mahindra Racing while celebrating speed, design, and the rise of electric mobility in India.
India in Global Motorsport
Racing since 2014, Mahindra Racing represents India in Formula E. In the 2024–25 season, the team finished 4th overall, ahead of McLaren and Maserati, showcasing Indian engineering on the world stage.
‘Scream Electric’ celebrates this success, turning racing pride into a movement that connects fans across the country.
More Than a Campaign — A Movement
Mahindra’s goal is to create emotion around electric racing. CEO Nalinikanth Gollagunta explains it best:
“Scream Electric is more than a campaign — it’s a movement. It’s about giving every Indian a reason to roar for our drivers, our team, and our electric future.”
The initiative encourages fans to feel part of the journey through:
- National pride in Mahindra’s racing achievements.
- Fan-driven energy through digital campaigns and events.
- A shared vision for a high-performance electric India.
Bold Design, Electric Spirit
The star of the campaign — Mahindra’s Gen 3.5 Formula E race car — showcases a striking new livery unveiled on October 14. It reflects confidence, creativity, and speed — everything Mahindra stands for today.
Design Highlights:
- Performance: Precise and fast
- Style: Modern and bold
- Innovation: Next-gen technology
The same energy drives Mahindra’s upcoming electric SUVs, combining design, tech, and adventure for EV enthusiasts.
From Track to Street
With ‘Scream Electric’, Mahindra wants to make electric living thrilling and desirable. The campaign reflects a simple truth — electric doesn’t have to be quiet; it can roar with pride.
It promotes a mindset where:
- Electric is exciting, not just efficient.
- Sustainability is stylish and forward-thinking.
- Innovation is India’s new identity on global roads.
Conclusion:
As the 2025–26 Formula E season begins this December in São Paulo, ‘Scream Electric’ becomes India’s rallying cry. It’s not just about racing — it’s about spirit, pride, and progress. Mahindra is proving that the future of speed can be electric, emotional, and entirely Indian.
It’s time to not just dream electric — but Scream Electric.