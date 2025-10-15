MINI Launches the Most Powerful JCW Countryman All4 in India – A True Racing-Inspired SUV

A New Era of Performance for MINI India
MINI has introduced the John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman All4 in India, its most powerful and fastest model yet. Unveiled at the Buddh International Circuit, this SUV combines everyday practicality with MINI’s racing DNA. Its 2.0-litre TwinPower Turbo engine produces 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, enabling a 0–100 km/h sprint in just 5.4 seconds. The ex-showroom price in India starts at ₹64,90,000
The JCW Countryman All4 stands out with a bold stance:
- Front: Gloss-black grille, JCW bumpers, LED headlights.
- Sound: Quad exhaust for a sporty note.
- Colors: Legend Grey, Midnight Black, British Racing Green; roof and mirrors in Chili Red or Black.
- Wheels & Brakes: 19-inch JCW alloys with Chili Red calipers.
Every detail highlights MINI’s racing DNA.
Inside: Tech and Driver Focus
- Seats & Controls: JCW sport seats, steering wheel with paddles, Vescin/Cord upholstery.
- Space: Panoramic sunroof; rear seats slide 130 mm, boot 500–1,450L.
- Infotainment: OLED touchscreen, wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, “Hey MINI” voice assistant.
- Extras: Harman Kardon audio, Fisheye camera, Digital Key Plus.
The cabin balances comfort, practicality, and a driver-focused feel.
Performance Meets Intelligence
The All4 all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional stability and traction, making the SUV ready for both tarmac and trails. The Boost Mode adds an instant surge of power for overtaking or quick launches.
Drivers can also explore several MINI Experience Modes — from Go-Kart Mode for maximum performance, to Green Mode for efficiency, and Vivid Mode for a more playful ambience.
Safety has been given equal attention with six airbags, Dynamic Stability Control, ABS, Cornering Brake Control, and Parking Assistant Plus with a 360° camera.
Ownership Experience
MINI offers a two-year unlimited kilometre warranty and 24×7 roadside assistance as standard. Customers can opt for service packages up to 10 years / 1,00,000 km, and flexible finance options starting at ₹64,900/month through MINI Smart Finance, which also includes an assured buyback plan.
Conclusion
The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman All4 is not just a faster MINI — it’s a statement of performance, personality, and precision engineering. It combines the charm of MINI design with serious power, cutting-edge tech, and real-world practicality. With its all-wheel drive and track-bred DNA, this is MINI’s boldest step yet into India’s performance SUV space — and one that’s set to thrill purists and new-age enthusiasts alike.