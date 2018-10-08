Kinetic Group Suspected To Launch The New SWM SuperDual Adventure Motorcycle On The 11th Of October

The Kinetic Group is all set to launch something on the 11th of October, although it hasn’t been officially announced we suspect it’s the Motoroyale SWM Superdual T adventure motorcycles. Motoroyale was set to launch their middleweight adventure motorcycle last month in September but there was no news until now, The SWM Superdual T made its debut at the Great Trail Adventure event that took place in Pune during the month of April 2018. The SWM brand will be sold in India alongside brands like Norton Motorcycles, Hyosung, FB Mondial and MV Agusta.

The Superdual T comes powered by a 600cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor that puts out 53 bhp of power @ 7,500 rpm and 53 nm of torque @ 6,500 rpm while being mated to a 6-speed transmission. The intended purpose and spec put it in the same segment as the new Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and the Kawasaki Versys 650. The SWM Superdual is available with a choice of two variants, “T” being the base variant that gets wire spoke 19-inch wheels in the front and 17-inch ones at the rear that will be wrapped in Metzeler Tourance tires (180 mm of ground clearance).

However, the “X” variant is the top end trim and offers a more off-road oriented 21-inch wheel at the front and 18-inch at the rear that will be available with Metzeler Enduro 3 Sahara off-road tires (230 mm of ground clearance). An optional GT pack can be had with either variant, this includes a pair of 33-litre aluminium side panniers. As standard, the Superdual features a tall windshield, handguard for off-road use, LED auxiliary lamps, a 12V charging socket, a luggage mounting rack and guards for both engine and the fairing.

Kinetic is likely to assemble this adventure motorcycle at its Aurangabad and bring it in through China via the CKD route. The Superdual will feature a 45 mm USD front forks that offer 210 mm of travel and are manually adjustable, at the rear, there is a mono-shock that offers up to 220 mm of suspension travel. Braking will be taken care of by a 220 mm disc at the rear and a 300 mm disc at the front, while the biting will be taken care of by Brembo’s brake callipers. Additionally, it will feature a fuel capacity of 18 litres, switchable Enduro mode and dual-channel ABS as standard. The SWM Superdual is expected to be priced at Rs. 5.5 lakhs ex-showroom India.