Suzuki Motorcycle India launches The V-Strom 650XT ABS: Kawasaki Versys 650 Rival

Suzuki Motorcycle India has just launched the much-awaited adventurer tourer, the V-Strom 650XT ABS in India today. The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS is the ultimate tackle to ‘Do-It-All’ motorcycle, renowned for its versatility that makes it as suited for the daily commute, long highway stretches and unexplored rough roads.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are delighted to offer the ultimate adventure-tourer Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS to Indian customers as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) Unit, assembled in India. Off late, Motorcycles have evolved as an extension of its owner’s personality. Individuals are now ready to invest to get an experience they were longing for. With its all-around capabilities, V-Strom 650XT ABS is the apt motorcycle for adventure enthusiasts who want to be able to ride the same motorcycle for daily usage as well. As our third new product launch of this financial year, V-Strom 650XT ABS delivers on our promise of introducing well-engineered and technological advance premium offerings; emphasising our commitment to the Indian market.”

The Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT is equipped with a 645cc, 90 degrees V-twin motor, Suzuki hasn’t provided any numbers for the power figure but if its anything close to last years V-Strom then it probably still makes 66 bhp of power and 58 Nm of torque which sounds about sufficient to cruise. However, Suzuki does claim there are over 60 new components as compared to the previous model and the motorcycle is now tuned more for mid-range and bottom end. The V-Strom 650 comes equipped with ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System) as standard a three-stage traction control system (2 Mode + OFF Mode) that should help boost your confidence in extreme road conditions. Suzuki has also given it an all-new multi-function instrument panel that incorporates a speedometer, odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, gear position, battery voltage, traction-control modes etc, all of which provide the rider with accurate information throughout their journey. Keeping in mind the long touring terrains and unexpected weather conditions, the bike comes with a 12V DC outlet as a standard feature, supporting rider to use satellite navigation systems and recharging mobile devices.

The V-Strom 650XT ABS comes equipped with Suzuki Easy Start System that enables the rider to start the engine with only one push of the start button. It also has a windscreen that allows up to three different positions for better adjustment and increased wind protection in any kind of weather. Enhancing the high on-road capabilities, sturdiness, and firmness, the 650 XT is equipped with specially designed Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tires that are tubeless and applicable for wire spoked wheels.

With Suzuki’s adventure DNA, V-Strom 650XT ABS takes its design inspiration from the desert racer DR-Z and DR-BIG. It comes with an LED tail light, slim and easy to manoeuvre bodywork with a new slimmer tank that ensures a more stress-free long ride. The Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS is positioned to be versatile, controllable and accessible in its total performance and while providing an excellent riding experience.

Adventure aside, the Indian spec model will include a saree guard and front number plate bracket as a part of the standard equipment for the V-Strom 650XT ABS. There are two colour options on offer called the Champion Yellow and Pearl Glacier White, Suzuki has made it available at select dealerships and