Kia’s Design Tour Covers 15,000 km All over India via Multicity Road Shows

Looking to enter the Indian market this year, the brand Kia has been busy raising awareness and reiterate Kia’s design prowess through its Design Tour in India. The brand has just concluded the second phase of this design tour covering 15,000 km all over the country, through 26 cities. This extensive multi-city roadshow commenced from the city of Jamshedpur on the 16th of January and concluded in Bhopal on the 15th of March. The brand showcased some of its international models all over the country, Niro, Carnival and Sportage cars. Through this activity, Kia Motors India reached out to over 10,000 potential customers and buyers across the country. The brand will now come with the new SP2i SUV which was spied recently.

Mr Manohar Bhat, Head of Marketing and Sales, Kia Motors India said, “The Design Tour is a great platform where multiple stakeholders – Dealers, Customers and Opinion Leaders – get to be a part of, and experience the distinctive and stunning design of Kia cars. Through this activity, we were able to gauge the excitement and anticipation around Kia amongst the masses across the country. We have received a phenomenal response from every city, and we are happy that we were able to showcase the glimpse of great design and technology of Kia in the respective cities, a taste of what Kia is about, before the launch of our mid-SUV in India.”

The Kia Design Tour 2019 was an opportunity for enthusiasts and potential buyers to be able to forge strong ties with the brand and experience a glimpse of the automaker’s commitment to the Indian market ahead of its first car launch in the country, our mid-SUV based on the SP Concept, showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. The primary focus of the multi-city roadshow was to bring together dealer partners, customers and reaching out to newer audiences, ensuring wide reach and deep market penetration in the country. With an aim to be amongst the top 5 automakers within three years in India this multi-city Design Tour would enhance Kia’s brand awareness and recall with customers all across India.