Honda Unveils the Brand New CB150R Streetster

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda has recently unveiled the brand new CB150R Streetster motorcycle. This entry-level naked motorcycle comes at a price point of 99,800 baht, which translates to INR 2.16 Lakh. This bike, if it makes its way to India, will have to be priced at a lower price point. This bike shares the same mechanical bits as the CB150R ExMotion but comes in a different paint scheme. It also comes with the same neo-retro-café styling as the other bikes in the Honda stable, including the CB1000R and the recently launched CB300R. There are rumours of this motorcycle making its way to India, where it will have to priced significantly lower to compete with the likes of the KTM Duke 125 and the Yamaha MT-15.

The Thailand spec model comes with a 149 cc, fuel injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC single cylinder motor, which would generate anywhere between 18 to 20 hp. Power goes to the rear wheel via a 6-speed manual transmission. The diamond frame of the motorcycle is suspended by a 41mm USD fork and a monoshock. The front end comes with a 17-inch ally wheel wrapped in a 110/70 section tyre. The rear end comes with the same sized alloy wheel wrapped in 150/60 section tyre. The alloy wheel design and tyre specification, both are identical to the ones seen in the CB300R motorcycle. The bike also comes with a dual disc setup, measuring 296 mm in the front and 220 mm at the rear. Apart from the red painted callipers, the bike also comes with dual channel ABS as standard.

If this bike were to make its way to India, Honda will have to nail its pricing. At the price that it has been offered in the Thai market, which translates to about INR 2.16 Lakh, the bike would be a very expensive offering for our market. Honda does know how price sensitive our market is and will perhaps take the necessary steps to bring to our market at a lower price point. Yamaha, too did a similar treatment with the Yamaha MT-15 which will be one of the main competitors for the CB150R Streetster. Below are some images of the CB150R ExMotion for you to see the differences.