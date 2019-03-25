Kia SP2i Spied Once Again, Gets Two Alloy Wheel Designs

With the launch of the Kia SP2i just around the corner, the Korean manufacturer has been testing its SUV on our streets. Perfecting it for our road conditions, Kia has already started setting up showrooms and has even sorted out finance by partnering up with major banks in the country. The SUV was once again captured by our readers and fellow petrolheads, Kiran Kumar Gv and Shikhar Chandra out on the road, do have a look. This time around, we see three different types of wheel designs, suggesting that the car will come with lots of options in the wheels department.

The first design we see is a basic wheel cap, which probably will come with the base level variants. Disguising the steel rim, from a distance, the wheel cap appears to be an alloy wheel and looks better than the hideous steel rims. Then in another set of images we see a five, dual spoke design alloy wheel, which is wrapped in 215/65/R17 section Goodyear Assurance tyres. Another alloy wheel design seen on the car looks rather striking, with 5 spokes splitting into two just before connecting with the rim. It is interesting to note that both the designs of the alloy wheels are very different than the design we saw at our recent visit to Kia’s factory in the South of India.

Other design highlights on the outside of the test mule seen are cornering lights, a tiger grille, disc brakes on all corners and a clamshell type bonnet. On the inside, Kiran Kumar Gv told us that there is a 7-inch touchscreen present which has the climate control system integrated as there were no physical buttons seen for the climate control. Expected to be out by second half of 2019, the SP2i will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. We shall be bringing you more updates on this Korean SUV, till then do have a look at some of these spy images of the car.