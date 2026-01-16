Volvo EX60 to Make Global Debut on January 21

Volvo is preparing to make its next big move into the electric future. On January 21, 2026, the brand will officially unveil the EX60, a new all-electric SUV, that sits at the heart of Volvo’s global range. The EX60 will introduce new technology, a new platform, and a new direction for how Volvo plans to build electric cars going forward.
The EX60 is the first Volvo to be built on the brand’s new SPA3 800V electric platform. This new architecture enables faster charging, increased range and improved overall efficiency. In its top, all-wheel-drive version, Volvo claims a driving range of up to 810 km (WLTP). A single motor rear-wheel-drive version is also expected to be a part of the lineup.
One of the headline features is charging speed. The EX60 supports up to 400kW DC fast charging. Under ideal conditions, this means that the SUV can add up to 340km of range in just 10 minutes. Volvo has also confirmed a 10-year warranty on the battery which is a peace of mind for long-term ownership.
Design Preview
On the outside the EX60 remains faithful to Volvo’s clean and familiar design language.
Important exterior details include
- Thor’s Hammer LED Daytime Running Lights
- Sleek LED headlamps
- Vertically stacked LED fog lights
- Dual-tone alloy wheels
- Panoramic glass roof
- Classic Volvo LED tail-lights with silver skid plate at rear
- Camera-based ORVMs seen in teasers hint at a 360 degree camera system.
Interior and Technology
Inside, the EX60 is expected to focus heavily on technology and software. Teaser suggests a huge free – standing touch screen with integrated climate controls. It will also be Volvo’s first car to feature Google Gemini AI, allowing drivers to use natural voice commands for navigation, media, climate and other vehicle functions.
The EX60 is likely to run on Volvo’s new software-defined architecture called HuginCore. This allows continuous over-the-air updates for infotainment, safety systems, and driver assistance features throughout the car’s life.
Other confirmed and expected features include
- Bowers and Wilkins premium audio system
- Digital driver display
- Wireless phone charging
- Multi-zone climate control
- Powered and ventilated seats
Safety and Rivals
Safety remains at the core of Volvo’s identity. The EX60 is introducing multi-adaptive safety belts that adapt in real-time according to traffic conditions and occupant data gathered through sensors.
Globally, the EX60 will compete with electric SUVs such as the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX3 and Audi Q6 e-tron. Volvo has not yet confirmed an India launch, pricing or variant details.
Conclusion
The Volvo EX60 is a quiet but confident statement. Long range, fast charging, smart software and familiar Volvo values come together in one package. When it makes its debut on January 21, the EX60 will show how Volvo sees the future of the electric SUV – calm, capable and carefully designed.