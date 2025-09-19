Mahindra Passes on GST Cuts and Festive Benefits, Making SUVs More Affordable

Introduction
Mahindra has just turned this festive season into a celebration for SUV buyers. Along with passing on the full GST benefit announced by the government, the automaker is adding festive offers across its ICE SUV range. This combination means customers can now save as much as ₹2.56 lakh — making SUVs like the Bolero Neo, Thar, Scorpio-N, and XUV700 even more irresistible.
The move underscores Mahindra’s focus on keeping its SUVs accessible, while also sharpening its edge in a highly competitive market where festive season purchases are at their peak.
Benefits Across Popular SUVs
Mahindra’s revised pricing ensures there’s something for every SUV enthusiast. Here’s how the savings stack up:
- Bolero Neo – Starting at ₹8.79 lakh, with ₹1.27 lakh GST benefit plus ₹1.29 lakh dealer benefits, adding up to ₹2.56 lakh, the highest savings in the lineup.
- XUV 3XO – Now from ₹7.28 lakh, with total savings of ₹2.46 lakh (₹1.56 lakh GST + ₹90,000 festive offers).
- Thar – Priced from ₹10.32 lakh, offering ₹1.55 lakh in benefits (₹1.35 lakh GST + ₹20,000 festive discount).
- Scorpio Classic – Starting at ₹12.98 lakh, with combined savings of ₹1.96 lakh (₹1.01 lakh GST + ₹95,000 festive benefits).
- Scorpio-N – From ₹13.20 lakh, offering ₹2.15 lakh in total benefits (₹1.45 lakh GST + ₹71,000 festive offers).
- Thar Roxx – Entry price of ₹12.25 lakh, with ₹1.53 lakh in combined benefits.
- XUV700 – Mahindra’s flagship starts at ₹13.19 lakh, offering ₹2.24 lakh in savings (₹1.43 lakh GST + ₹81,000 festive benefits).
More Than Just GST Savings
The GST reduction alone was expected to bring relief, but Mahindra has gone a step further by layering festive benefits on top of tax savings. This strategy achieves two clear objectives:
- Enhances affordability – easing the purchase decision for cost-sensitive buyers.
- Drives festive demand – ensuring showrooms see strong customer footfall during the high-purchase season.
This isn’t just compliance with tax reforms — it’s a customer-first approach designed to create real impact.
Customer Advantage and Market Impact
For customers, these price drops aren’t just about saving money — they make Mahindra SUVs far more compelling.
- Rugged favorites like the Bolero Neo and Scorpio Classic continue to appeal to traditional buyers.
- Aspirational choices like the XUV700 and lifestyle icon Thar are now more within reach of urban and younger audiences.
By revising prices across such a diverse lineup, Mahindra ensures that its SUVs connect with different demographics and budgets. Coupled with the brand’s extensive service network and trusted reputation, these offers strengthen the case for ownership.
Conclusion
Mahindra has shown impeccable timing with its latest price revisions. By combining government-led GST benefits with festive season offers, it has created one of the most value-packed SUV lineups in India today.
With total benefits reaching up to ₹2.56 lakh, customers not only save big but also gain more confidence in owning a Mahindra SUV. This isn’t just a tax pass-through — it’s a bold value statement. And with festive sentiment high, Mahindra has ensured that its SUVs remain at the top of every buyer’s wishlist this season.