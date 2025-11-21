Nissan Launches Big Test Drive Carnival Across India — Exclusive Offers, 5-Star Magnite & Festive Showroom Experience!

Nissan India has started off a new initiative across the country called the Test Drive Carnival. The idea is very straightforward. Nissan wants to keep people coming to its showrooms even after the festive season and give them an opportunity to take a test drive of its cars, particularly the New Nissan Magnite, which now carries a 5-Star GNCAP safety rating.
The company stated that October was a very strong month for them. A big reason for this was the festive season demand for the Magnite during Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali. Another factor that helped was the GST rate cut announced by the Government of India. Nissan now wants to carry this momentum into November with its new test drive activity.
The carnival is open to anyone who wants to experience the cars firsthand. Nissan is encouraging people to walk in, take a test drive, get a feel of the Magnite, and explore the rest of its lineup. This is also when the brand is putting a sharper focus on the Magnite — especially its safety rating, standout features, and overall driving experience.
Key elements of the initiative include:
- Test drives of the New Nissan Magnite
- On-ground activities across many cities
- Light celebrations inside dealerships
- A chance for customers to spend more relaxed time with the cars
For the month, Nissan has transformed its showrooms into a more festive and lively space. Many dealerships have added themed decor, fun games, quick quizzes, and even live RJ interactions to keep visitors engaged. These activities are happening across 24 major cities. Visitors can also join giveaways and meet radio hosts while exploring the Magnite.
Mohan Wilson, Director, Marketing and Corporate Strategy, Nissan Motor India, said:
“The Test Drive Carnival is a celebration of the season and an invitation to experience the refined excellence of the New Nissan Magnite.”
“From its advanced safety features to dynamic performance and unmatched value, the Magnite exemplifies what it means to be consistent in its segment. We believe that once customers take the wheel, they’ll discover a driving experience that’s truly a class apart.”
The brand is supporting the campaign with a strong push across TV, print, radio, digital, and social media. In several cities, RJs are already talking about the carnival on air and hosting live sessions straight from Nissan dealerships.
There are also special offers available during this period:
All India (except South):
- Exchange benefits up to Rs 60,000
- Cash benefits up to Rs 15,000
- Early booking extra cash benefit up to Rs 11,000
South Zone:
- Exchange benefits up to Rs 60,000
- Cash benefits up to Rs 10,000
- Finance at 6.99%
- Early booking extra cash benefit up to Rs 11,000
The New Nissan Magnite recently secured a 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP tests. Nissan has also reduced prices by up to Rs 1 lakh after passing on the full GST benefit. The KURO Special Edition, finished in Metallic Grey, has added even more excitement to the range.
With the Magnite now sold in more than 65 countries, it represents Nissan’s “One Car, One World” philosophy – showcasing quality and innovation made in India.
The Test Drive Carnival is essentially a warm and open invitation from Nissan. It gives people a chance to get familiar with the Magnite, enjoy some light activities at the showroom, and take advantage of the ongoing offers. Anyone interested can simply walk into their nearest dealership and explore the car at their own pace.