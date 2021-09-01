Kia Seltos X-Line Officially Lands On Our Shores; Priced At INR 17.79 Lakh

Kia India, the fastest-growing carmaker of the country, has introduced a top-of-the-line ‘X Line’ trim for its successful mid-SUV offering, the Seltos. Recently, Seltos crossed 2 lakh sales mark in less than 2 years, which is a huge milestone for the company as it is a newly launched vehicle. The Seltos X-Line will add more premiumness and exclusivity to the Seltos badge. Positioned to be “A New Species of Badass”, the Seltos X-Line is offered in an ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ colour that extends a premium touch to the car’s exteriors. The car is also equipped with first-in-segment 18” crystal-cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels that enhance its strong and tough personality.

Features different from the GTX + Variant

Apart from the first made-in-country ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ exterior colour, the first-in-segment 18” Crystal cut Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels, the Kia Seltos X Line hosts multiple exterior changes over and above the regular Seltos.

The aspects of the exterior of Seltos ‘X Line’ include a Radiator Matte Graphite Grille with Piano Black outline, Fog lamp with Piano Black accent, Piano Black Front Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents, Piano Black Rear Skid Plates with Sun Orange accents, Piano Black Dual Muffler Design, Piano Black Tailgate Garnish, Side door garnish with Sun Orange Accents, Center Wheel Cap with Sun Orange Accents, Piano Black ORVM, Piano Black Shark Fin Antenna, and an exclusive X-Line emblem.

Interior

The interior continues with the black theme inside. Additionally, you get Indigo Pera Leather seats with honeycomb patterns and grey stitching. Other features of the top end GTX+ variant have been retained such as ventilated seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen, automatic climate control, heads up display, inbuilt air purifier, 7-inch MID, 360-degree parking camera with blind view monitor, electric sunroof, and a Bose sound system to name a few.

Official Statement

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “Seltos is a breakthrough product that laid a strong foundation and marked the beginning of Kia’s journey in India. This product has been an inspiration for the entire mid-SUV segment in the country, in a true sense. With the introduction of top-of-the-line X Line trim, we want to offer an even more premium, exclusive product that will consolidate Seltos imagery leadership and premium positioning”.

The company has introduced the Seltos X-Line at a starting price of ₹17,79,000 (ex-showroom) pan India. The Seltos X-Line will be available exclusively with the automatic transmissions – G1.4 T-GDi 7DCT and D1.5 6AT.