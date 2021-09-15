Home News MG Astor Vs Rivals: Specs And Features Compared

MG Astor Vs Rivals: Specs And Features Compared September 15, 2021

MG has finally taken the wraps off the Astor and it does look promising. MG has made sure that the Astor has everything in its arsenal to go up against its established Korean rivals such as the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. Not to forget, the much-awaited Skoda Kushaq is out as well for quite a while now. Let’s see how the Astor stacks up against its rivals: Dimensions MG Astor Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length 4323mm 4225mm 4300mm 4315mm Width 1809mm 1760mm 1790mm 1800mm Height 1653mm 1612mm 1635mm 1645mm Wheelbase 2580mm 2651mm 2610mm 2610mm The MG Astor trumps its competition in terms of dimensions. It is the tallest, widest, and longest midsize SUV in its class. Interestingly, the Astor has the smallest wheelbase in its class. The Skoda Kushaq has the longest wheelbase in the class despite being the smallest among everyone. Powertrain options MG Astor Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Engine naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol/ 1.3-litre turbo petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol/1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol/1.4 litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol/1.4 litre turbo petrol Transmission 6 speed manual, CVT/ 6 speed automatic 6 speed manual, 6 speed automatic/7 speed DCT 6 speed manual, CVT/ 7 speed DCT 6 speed manual, CVT/ 7 speed DCT Power 110ps/140ps 115ps/150ps 115ps/140ps 115ps/140ps Torque 144nm/220nm 178nm/250nm 144nm/242nm 144nm/242nm

The MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq miss out on the option of a diesel engine which the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer. The 1.5-litre diesel in the Koreans produces 115ps and 250nm of torque and it can be mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. In terms of entry-level petrol engines, the Skoda Kushaq is the most powerful thanks to the engine being turbocharged and other cars making use of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. The Skoda Kushaq has the most powerful turbo-petrol engine as well at 150hp and 250nm of torque. The MG Astor has the least amount of torque with its 1.3-litre turbocharged engine at 220nm.

Features

The MG Astor gets a 10.1 touchscreen infotainment system with Jio e-sim, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start/stop, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, PM 2.5 filter for the A/C, three modes for the steering wheel, heated ORVMS, rain-sensing wipers, digital key with Bluetooth technology and a 360-degree parking camera. It also gets an AI assistant which is basically a droid placed on the Astor’s dashboard that can interact with you, perform certain functions and it can also change its expressions! The Astor will come loaded with active and passive safety features.

It will come with 6 airbags, traction control, electronic stability control and hill descent control. It will also feature autonomous level 2 capability such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, speed assist system, blind-spot detection, forward-collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert and intelligent headlamp control.

Some of the highlight features of the Kushaq are wireless android auto and apple car play, sunroof, ventilated seats, LED lights, wireless charging, cruise control, push-button start/stop and safety features like Rollover protection, brake disc wiping, ASR, MSR, Electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for all the rear passengers and multi-collision braking.

The Seltos has unique features such as remote start/stop from keyfob, heads up display, UV cut glass, front parking sensors, 360-degree camera and blind view monitor. It also gets features like ventilated seats, electric driver seat adjustment, Bose sound system, 10.25 inch HD touchscreen and 7 inch MID. It offers safety equipment like TPMS, 6 airbags, TCS, HLA, ESC etc.

The Hyundai Creta offers a semi-digital instrument cluster, selectable drive modes(eco, comfort, sport) and traction modes(sand, mud, snow), panoramic sunroof, air purifier with touch-enabled AQI display, rear sunshade, rear reclining seats, electric parking brake with auto hold, ventilated seats and electrically adjustable driver seat. . It offers safety equipment like TPMS, 6 airbags, TCS, HLA, ESC etc.