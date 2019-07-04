Kia Seltos To Be Offered In Eight Variants
Marking the entry of Korean brand Kia in the Indian market, the Seltos appears to be quite a promising SUV. This SUV was unveiled a couple of days ago and has been showered with a number of features, many of which happen to be offered for the first time in its segment. Ahead of its launch on the 22nd August, we can now tell you about the variants and level of equipment on offer with this model will be. The Seltos will come in a total of eight variants, starting with the basic HTE to the top of the line HTX+ for the diesel engine and GTK to GTX+ for the petrol engine.
The Seltos will come with a choice of three engines – a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. All these engines will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard but three different types of automatic transmissions have been allocated to these three engines. The diesel will come with a 6-speed torque converter, the naturally aspirated petrol model will use a CVT and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine will come with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. With the engine and transmission combos now discussed, let us move on to the feature list and engine-transmission combo available for every trim level.
Diesel Engine:
HTE (Manual Only)
- ABS with EBD
- Front row airbags
- Shark fin antenna
- Faux skid plates
- Rear AC vents
- Follow-me-home headlights
- Tilt and telescopic adjust
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Voice recognition
- Steering mounted controls
- 4-speaker sound system
HTK+ (Manual + Automatic)
- Projector headlamps with LED DRL
- LED mood lighting with sound effects
- Cruise control
- Smart key with push-button start
- Electric folding mirrors
- Second-row sunshade
- One-touch up and down for driver’s window
HTX (Manual Only)
- LED headlamps & Grille
- LED light bar
- LED (‘Ice cube’) fog lamps
- LED tail-lamps
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Leather-wrapped steering wheels
- Rear reclining seats
- 60:40 split rear bench
- 7-inch multi-info display
- UVO connectivity
- Wireless charging
- Rear USB ports
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
HTX+ (Manual)
- UV Cut glass
- 8-way power adjust for driver’s seat
- 7-inch MID
- Bose 8-speaker stereo sound system
- 360-degree camera
- Driver rear view monitor
- Ventilated seats
- Wireless charging
- Electric sunroof
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Six airbags
HTX+ (Automatic)
- Drive modes
- Vehicle stability management
- Brake assist
- Hill start assist
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front parking sensors
- Blind spot monitor
Petrol Engine:
GTK (Manual Only)
- ABS with EBD
- Dual front airbags
- LED headlamps
- LED light bar
- LED fog lamps
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- LED tail-lamps
- LED mood lighting with sound effects
- Steering mounted controls
- Bluetooth stereo
- Smart key with push button
- Reclining rear seats
- Rear AC vents
GTX (Manual)
- 8-inch heads up display
- 7-inch MID
- UV Cut glass
- LED mood lighting with sound effects
- 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen
- UVO connectivity
- Automatic Climate control
- Wireless charging
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Air purifier
- Six airbags
GTX (Automatic)
- Brake Assist
- HSA+ESC+ISM
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Drive modes
GTX+ (1.4-litre Manual Only)
- Bose 8-speaker sound system
- 8-way power driver’s seat
- Power sunroof
- 360-degree camera
- Ventilated seats
- Front parking sensors
