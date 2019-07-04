Kia Seltos To Be Offered In Eight Variants

Marking the entry of Korean brand Kia in the Indian market, the Seltos appears to be quite a promising SUV. This SUV was unveiled a couple of days ago and has been showered with a number of features, many of which happen to be offered for the first time in its segment. Ahead of its launch on the 22nd August, we can now tell you about the variants and level of equipment on offer with this model will be. The Seltos will come in a total of eight variants, starting with the basic HTE to the top of the line HTX+ for the diesel engine and GTK to GTX+ for the petrol engine.

The Seltos will come with a choice of three engines – a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol. All these engines will be paired with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard but three different types of automatic transmissions have been allocated to these three engines. The diesel will come with a 6-speed torque converter, the naturally aspirated petrol model will use a CVT and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine will come with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. With the engine and transmission combos now discussed, let us move on to the feature list and engine-transmission combo available for every trim level.

Diesel Engine:

HTE (Manual Only)

ABS with EBD

Front row airbags

Shark fin antenna

Faux skid plates

Rear AC vents

Follow-me-home headlights

Tilt and telescopic adjust

Bluetooth connectivity

Voice recognition

Steering mounted controls

4-speaker sound system

HTK+ (Manual + Automatic)

Projector headlamps with LED DRL

LED mood lighting with sound effects

Cruise control

Smart key with push-button start

Electric folding mirrors

Second-row sunshade

One-touch up and down for driver’s window

HTX (Manual Only)

LED headlamps & Grille

LED light bar

LED (‘Ice cube’) fog lamps

LED tail-lamps

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment

17-inch alloy wheels

Leather-wrapped steering wheels

Rear reclining seats

60:40 split rear bench

7-inch multi-info display

UVO connectivity

Wireless charging

Rear USB ports

Tyre pressure monitoring system

HTX+ (Manual)

UV Cut glass

8-way power adjust for driver’s seat

7-inch MID

Bose 8-speaker stereo sound system

360-degree camera

Driver rear view monitor

Ventilated seats

Wireless charging

Electric sunroof

Rain-sensing wipers

Six airbags

HTX+ (Automatic)

Drive modes

Vehicle stability management

Brake assist

Hill start assist

Electronic Stability Control

Front parking sensors

Blind spot monitor

Petrol Engine:

GTK (Manual Only)

ABS with EBD

Dual front airbags

LED headlamps

LED light bar

LED fog lamps

17-inch alloy wheels

LED tail-lamps

LED mood lighting with sound effects

Steering mounted controls

Bluetooth stereo

Smart key with push button

Reclining rear seats

Rear AC vents

GTX (Manual)

8-inch heads up display

7-inch MID

UV Cut glass

LED mood lighting with sound effects

10.25-inch HD infotainment screen

UVO connectivity

Automatic Climate control

Wireless charging

Rain-sensing wipers

Air purifier

Six airbags

GTX (Automatic)

Brake Assist

HSA+ESC+ISM

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Drive modes

GTX+ (1.4-litre Manual Only)

Bose 8-speaker sound system

8-way power driver’s seat

Power sunroof

360-degree camera

Ventilated seats

Front parking sensors

This information and much more about the Kia Seltos can be found on this video uploaded on YouTube Channel Car News By Rishab Arora. In the video, he also talks about the estimated price range of every variant of the car as well. Do have a look.