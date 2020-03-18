Honda India Crosses 5.5 Lakh Sales Mark For Their BS6 Units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. have been quick on their feet in making their vehicles BS6 compliant. This has resulted in Honda clocking great sales numbers because as the rest of the manufacturers are still catching up, Honda have already 6 models in their portfolio which are BS6 compliant.According to recent reports, HMSI has already crossed the 5.5 lac sales mark of BS6 units.

The list of all the BS6 compliant vehicles from Honda’s stable include Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Shine, Unicorn and Dio BS-VI. Delivering on its commitment to start mass availability of BS-VI two-wheelers, Honda has successfully dispatched over 5.5 lac BSVI units.

Thanking India for embracing the BSVI transition with such excitement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The launch of six BSVI compliant models offering many segment-first features has provided Honda with great momentum to leap ahead in the BSVI era. With customers appreciating our BSVI product line and additional benefits like 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty), all our models have garnered tremendous response, helping Honda to become the first manufacturer crossing 5.5 lac BSVI mark.”

Honda has named the transformation BS6 vehicles #AQuietRevolution and at center of the revolution sits Honda’s all new BSVI engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. eSP integrates ACG Starter motor, reduced frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection(PGM-Fi). All these tech bits have helped Honda in making their vehicles BS6 compliant. Inclusion of Programmed Fuel Injection(PGM-Fi) has also resulted in smoother riding experience and a considerable bump in the fuel economy as well. The Activa 6G reportedly now delivers 10 % more mileage than before while the Shine SP 125’s mileage has gone up by 16 %.