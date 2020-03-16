Trending:
Second-Generation Hyundai Creta Launched In India; Introductory Prices Start At INR 9.99 Lakh

Having clocked 14,000 bookings within two weeks, the second-generation Hyundai Creta has been launched today at a starting price of . It will be available in five variants – E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Among these, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a DCT will only be available on the top-spec SX and SX(O) trims. On the inside, the cabin will be draped in a two-tone, black and greige scheme while with the orange pack, one gets an all-black cabin. Below are All-India introductory prices:

2020 Hyundai Creta Prices

The 2020 Creta will be offered in 10 Colour Options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry, including 2 Dual Tone  – Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black options. For the driver, the Creta will offer steering-mounted paddle shifters, TPMS, driving modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand and Mud). Occupants can make full use of a cooled glovebox, blue ambient lighting and leatherette upholstery.

2020 Hyundai Creta cabin view

The Creta will be offered with a choice of 3 engine options. The first choice will be a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm and 147 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Hyundai’s version of CVT). Another petrol engine, a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,200 rpm will be on offer, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

2020 Hyundai Creta (2)

A diesel engine will also be available in the form of a 1.5-litre U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,500 – 2,700 rpm. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT. In terms of fuel efficiency, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is rated for 16.9 kmpl for the IVT (16.8 for MT), the diesel engine is certified for 21.4 kmpl (MT) and 18.5 (MT), and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been rated for 16.8 kmpl (All numbers are ARAI-rated). The new Creta will be offered with 3 warranty packages one can pick from – 3 years/unlimited kilometres, 4 years/60,000 kilometres, 5 years/50,000 kilometres. RSA, map updates and Blue Link subscription is a part of the package for the first 3 years. Take a look below at the official brochure which details everything about the new SUV and read on for more images and details:

2020 Hyundai Creta Spec Sheet
2020 Hyundai Creta Safety Features
2020 Hyundai Creta Main Features Interior
2020 Hyundai Creta Main Features Exterior
2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Theme
2020 Hyundai Creta Driving Modes And Engines
2020 Hyundai Creta Colours
2020 Hyundai Creta Bose Audio System
2020 Hyundai Creta Blue Link Features

Fitted with Hyundai’s connected car tech, Blue Link, the new Creta features 2 Tone Black & Greige Colour Scheme and Leatherette Upholstery. Ensuring a comfortable and feature-packed journey for its owners, the new Creta will offer a 2 Step reclining rear seat as well as Rear Window Sunshade to enhance passenger comfort and privacy. The new Creta will be packed with features such as Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio Beam LED Headlamps, Advanced Blue Link, Electric Parking Brake, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Drive & Traction Modes, Auto Healthy Air Purifier, 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining, Paddle Shifters and MT Remote Engine Start. Below are pictures of the cabin and its many features:

2020 Hyundai Creta window controls
2020 Hyundai Creta steering control left
2020 Hyundai Creta steering buttons right
2020 Hyundai Creta rear seat
2020 Hyundai Creta Rear Door Pad
2020 Hyundai Creta Rear AC vent
2020 Hyundai Creta Key
2020 Hyundai Creta instrument console
2020 Hyundai Creta instrument cluster
2020 Hyundai Creta infotainment display
2020 Hyundai Creta gear lever auto
2020 Hyundai Creta Gear lever and mode buttons
2020 Hyundai Creta Front seats
2020 Hyundai Creta front charging sockets
2020 Hyundai Creta front AC vent
2020 Hyundai Creta control panel
2020 Hyundai Creta central panel
2020 Hyundai Creta cabin
2020 Hyundai Creta cabin view
2020 Hyundai Creta cabin lights
2020 Hyundai Creta Bose Speaker
2020 Hyundai Creta air purifier

And here are some pictures which show what the new Creta looks like on the outside:

2020 Hyundai Creta rear
2020 Hyundai Creta rear light
2020 Hyundai Creta radio antenna
2020 Hyundai Creta Front
2020 Hyundai Creta alloy wheel
2020 Hyundai Creta (3)
2020 Hyundai Creta (2)
2020 Hyundai Creta (1)

