Second-Generation Hyundai Creta Launched In India; Introductory Prices Start At INR 9.99 Lakh

Having clocked 14,000 bookings within two weeks, the second-generation Hyundai Creta has been launched today at a starting price of . It will be available in five variants – E, EX, S, SX, and SX(O). Among these, the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with a DCT will only be available on the top-spec SX and SX(O) trims. On the inside, the cabin will be draped in a two-tone, black and greige scheme while with the orange pack, one gets an all-black cabin. Below are All-India introductory prices:

The 2020 Creta will be offered in 10 Colour Options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Lava Orange, Titan Grey, Deep Forest (Turbo Only), Galaxy Blue and Red Mulberry, including 2 Dual Tone – Polar White with Phantom Black and Lava Orange with Phantom Black options. For the driver, the Creta will offer steering-mounted paddle shifters, TPMS, driving modes (Eco, Comfort and Sport) and traction control modes (Snow, Sand and Mud). Occupants can make full use of a cooled glovebox, blue ambient lighting and leatherette upholstery.

The Creta will be offered with a choice of 3 engine options. The first choice will be a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine good for 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm and 147 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can be had paired with either a 6-speed manual or an IVT (Hyundai’s version of CVT). Another petrol engine, a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol which cranks out 140 PS @ 6,000 rpm and 247 Nm of torque between 1,500 – 3,200 rpm will be on offer, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

A diesel engine will also be available in the form of a 1.5-litre U2 BS6 motor, which cranks out 115 PS @ 4,000 rpm and 255 Nm between 1,500 – 2,700 rpm. This engine will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed AT. In terms of fuel efficiency, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is rated for 16.9 kmpl for the IVT (16.8 for MT), the diesel engine is certified for 21.4 kmpl (MT) and 18.5 (MT), and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol has been rated for 16.8 kmpl (All numbers are ARAI-rated). The new Creta will be offered with 3 warranty packages one can pick from – 3 years/unlimited kilometres, 4 years/60,000 kilometres, 5 years/50,000 kilometres. RSA, map updates and Blue Link subscription is a part of the package for the first 3 years. Take a look below at the official brochure which details everything about the new SUV and read on for more images and details:

Fitted with Hyundai’s connected car tech, Blue Link, the new Creta features 2 Tone Black & Greige Colour Scheme and Leatherette Upholstery. Ensuring a comfortable and feature-packed journey for its owners, the new Creta will offer a 2 Step reclining rear seat as well as Rear Window Sunshade to enhance passenger comfort and privacy. The new Creta will be packed with features such as Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Trio Beam LED Headlamps, Advanced Blue Link, Electric Parking Brake, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Drive & Traction Modes, Auto Healthy Air Purifier, 2 Step Rear Seat Reclining, Paddle Shifters and MT Remote Engine Start. Below are pictures of the cabin and its many features:

And here are some pictures which show what the new Creta looks like on the outside: