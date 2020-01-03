Kia Seltos Gets A Price Hike Across Variants

Kia Motors India has announced a price revision for their maiden product for the Indian market. Applicable across India from January 1, 2020, prices of the Kia Seltos have been increased between INR 20,000 to 35,000 across its variants. The Seltos was launched in August 2019 at an introductory price of INR 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) which was for a limited period till 31st December 2019 with BS 6 compliant powertrains. The compact SUV has seen strong demand since launch.

After Seltos, Kia Motors will launch its next product for India, the Carnival MPV in February 2020 at the New Delhi Auto Expo. With the Carnival, the company is aiming to establish itself as a versatile brand that caters to different needs. To further strengthen its Utility Vehicle brand image in India, the company is planning to launch a new sub-compact SUV in the second half of 2020.

Talking about the Carnival MPV, it is expected to be priced slightly more than the top-spec version of the Toyota Innova, however, the Kia will focus on middle-row luxury rather than positioning itself as a premium family vehicle. To be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine which will be paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, the Carnival will come loaded with features. It will offer a powered, sliding door for access into the middle row and inside, there will be two captain seats, which Kia likes to call “VIP Seats”, fitted with an entertainment package. These chairs will also offer extendable leg support a heating function.

Other features include a dual-stage sunroof, three-zone climate control and powered rear tailgate. For the driver and the co-passenger, the Carnival will offer a 7″ infotainment system which will offer compatibility with smartphone systems like CarPlay or Android Auto in addition to Kia’s UVO connect tech. The cabin will also come fitted with things like a wireless charger, a colour MID, a premium audio system, an electronic parking brake, sunshade blinds for the second and third-row and a powered driver’s seat. In terms of safety, there will be multiple airbags, Hill-start assist, ESC, blind-spot collision warning and front and rear traffic collision warning along with a rearview camera.