The All-New Kia K5 Is A Good Looking Fastback

Sedans, it seems, are making a comeback. The new Kia K5 Fastback is the latest to take the fight to SUVs, which just keep coming at us like a giant tsunami. Showcasing the future of Kia design, the K5 is now available with AWD and also offers Kia’s new 8-speed, wet DCT. An evolution of one of Kia’s best-selling models globally, the K5 gets a driver-focused cabin and all-new powertrain options. The new Kia K5 will go on-sale in many of the brand’s markets during the first half of 2020. For India, it’s the Carnival MPV, a compact SUV and a hatchback which are said to be in the pipeline for introduction though and there are no immediate plans about launching this sedan.

Designed in collaboration between all three of Kia’s design studios in North America, Europe and Korea, the K5’s front is characterized by an evolution of Kia’s ‘tiger nose’, integrating its LED headlamps into the grille, with a ‘heart beat’ daytime running light. The K5 features a more aggressive front, with the grille nestled beneath a overhang on the hood’s leading edge, accentuated by angular air curtains and a wider air intake in the lower half of the bumper. The K5 is available with a choice of 16-, 17- and 18-inch machine-cut aluminum alloy wheel designs and a wide range of paint colors. K5 GT models will also be offered with a unique 19-inch wheel design, as well as more aggressive front and rear bumpers, special ‘GT’ badges, as well as dual twin exhaust tips.

Inside, the interior of the new K5 is driver-oriented and trimmed in a selection of tactile materials. The wide dashboard shape is characterized by the integration of Kia’s latest infotainment systems, showing the next-generation design language that the brand will adopt across other models in the future. Replacing the infotainment screen integrated into the surface of the previous-generation’s dashboard, the new car sports a wide infotainment display which is physically attached to the instrument cluster in front of the driver. In certain models, the optional 10.25-inch touchscreen sits alongside Kia’s new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, displaying information clearly just below the driver’s line of sight over the road ahead. Additional technologies are subtly integrated into the cabin of the K5, with an available Mood Lighting system, emitting soft ambient light from panels in the doors and crash pad, and wireless phone charging. The K5 also features a 12-speaker BOSE surround-sound audio system.

The new K5 is available with a range of new ‘Smartstream’ powertrains from Kia, and – for the first time – a new all-wheel drive system. Available with certain engines depending on market, the AWD system offers buyers enhanced capability in conditions where traction is reduced, shifting power to the rear axle based on driver inputs and road conditions. The K5 remains front-wheel drive as standard. For customers in North America and the Korean market, a new ‘Smartstream’ 1.6-liter T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine is available, featuring Kia’s new Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology. CVVD regulates valve duration according to driving conditions, instead of operating on a fixed duration, boosting performance at low-to-mid engine speeds and boosting fuel efficiency. The 1.6-liter T-GDi engine works up to a peak 180 ps at 5,500 rpm, with a 265 Nm torque output across a wide range of engine speeds (1,500-4,500 rpm). Depending on market, other engine options include a 2.0-liter MPI (multi-point injection) engine (152 ps, 192 Nm); a 2.0-liter engine with continuously-variable valve lift (CVVL) technology (160 ps, 196 Nm); and a 2.5-liter GDi engine (194 ps, 246 Nm).

In addition, the K5 GT – available in North America – is powered by a high-performance 2.5-liter T-GDi turbocharged gasoline engine, with power and torque outputs of 290 ps and 422 Nm, respectively. The 2.5-liter T-GDi engine is capable of powering the K5 GT from 0-to-100 kph in around 6.6 seconds. As with previous generations of K5, hybrid powertrain options will also be available. All engines are paired as standard with six- or eight-speed automatic transmissions, while the 2.5-liter T-GDi engines are also available with Kia’s new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT). The K5 offers a Drive Mode Select system, which enables drivers to adapt the car’s acceleration, steering and gear shift characteristics on the fly. ‘Smart’, ‘Comfort’, ‘Eco’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Custom’ modes are available

Advanced driver assistance systems include a new Remote Smart Parking Assist, Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) which includes Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) with Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind-spot Collision-avoid Assist (BCA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) or Navigation-based SCC (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and Highway Driving Assist (HDA). Kia’s ‘level two’ autonomous driving technology, Lane Following Assist (LFA), controls steering depending on the vehicles in front. LFA uses camera to monitor road markings to keep the K5 in the centre of its lane. In addition, the K5 features a Rear View Monitor (RVM) with Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) and Rear Cross-traffic Collision-avoidance Assist (RCCA).