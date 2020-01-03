Honda Activa 6G BS6 Likely To Make Its Debut On January 15th

A much-awaited new version of the most popular scooter in India is likely to arrive on the 15th of January 2020. The Hona Activa 6G BS6, like its big brother, the Activa 125, will most likely be fuel injected and could also come fitted with Honda’s silent start system. Like all other BS6 two-wheelers, the Honda Activa 6G will also be pricier than its BS4 model.

In terms of features, the Activa 6G could gain an all-digital display for instrumentation which could come embedded with features like an ECO indicator and a display which could relay ride-related information in terms of real-time fuel economy, distance-to-empty and average fuel economy. The redesigned engine could make slightly lesser power than the outgoing version but identical torque, and will definitely be cleaner in terms of tailpipe emissions. The BS4 Activa’s 110cc engine makes 8 Bhp at 7,000 rpm and 9 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Also Read: Honda Activa 125 BS6 Video Review

Cosmetic enhancements for the Activa 6G could include a redesigned apron, side panels and the seat, an LED headlight, and slightly bigger dimensions which could enhance overall rideability and comfort. The scooter could also come fitted with telescopic front suspension as standard and maybe even offer a disc brake variant. Other features which are likely to be carried over from the existing version include the combi-braking system, a 4-in-1 lock with a seat opening switch, a service due indicator and panels made out of metal.

The under-seat storage area could also improve on its 18-litre capacity and along with a mobile charging socket, could feature a boot light. We hope the Activa 6G comes fitted with its fuel lid on the outside and not under the seat like the existing version, which could spell a lot of convenience for owners. The Activa’s rival, the TVS Jupiter is already out in its BS6 avatar, promises to deliver 15% better fuel economy compared to the BS4 version and is priced at INR 67,911 (ex-showroom, Delhi). We’ll bring you more details from the launch event and tell you all that you need to know about this popular Honda two-wheeler. Stay tuned.