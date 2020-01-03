Hyundai Aura To Be Launched On January 21st; Bookings Now Open

Hyundai Motor India has announced the commencement of bookings for its first car of the new decade – Hyundai Aura. A sedan version of the i10 NIOS, the Aura will be offered with a choice of three engines and AMT and manual gearbox options. To be launched formally on the 21st of January 2020, bookings for the new car are now open and interested customers can either visit the dealership or book one online on Hyundai’s website for an amount of INR 10,000.

The new Aura will be up against India’s best-selling car – the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, unlike the Dzire which will only be offered with a petrol engine in the BS6 era, the Aura will continue to offer the choice of a diesel motor. The Aura will offer three BS-6 compliant engine options, among which, the 1.2-litre Eco-torq diesel engine is one of its kind in the segment. It will churn out 75PS and 190Nm of peak torque. The other option includes a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol and 1.2-litre MPI petrol engines which are tuned to produce 100PS /172Nm and 83PS/113Nm of torque respectively. All engines will offer a 5-speed manual, however, the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel motors will also offer the convenience of a 5-speed AMT.

Hyundai has equipped the Aura with some of the first-in-segment features. The central console of the Aura gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that feeds the sound through a set of Arkamys speakers and is Android Auto and CarPlay compliant. Other first-in-segment features include a 5.3-inch Digital instrument cluster & MID, wireless mobile charging system, driver rearview monitor, iBlue audio remote smartphone app, outside chrome door handle, eco coating for the AC, air curtain, and bronze colour inserts in the cabin.

The new Aura will be equipped with dual airbags at the front as standard across all variants. It will also get EBD and the Bluelink tech will accompany advance safety warning likes perimeter alert, crash alert, SOS calling and towing alert button. Hyundai claims that the new Aura gets enhanced rigidity, improved strength, and better NVH levels compared to the Xcent. According to Hyundai, the Aura’s dynamics have been tuned to make the car an agile handler and to offer a settled ride. The steering is fitted with a higher capacity motor for a quicker response and with an increased ratio for better feedback. The suspension’s spring stiffness has been increased for better body control and the damper valves have been tuned to improve road behaviour. We’ll bring you all the official details closer to the launch date. Stay tuned.