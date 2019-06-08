Kia Motors India Teases The Upcoming Seltos SUV

Marking its debut in the Indian market, Korean car manufacturer Kia will be making a stylish entry with the Seltos SUV. To be launched on the 20th of June, this Kia would be up against the likes of the segment-leading Hyundai Creta and other SUVs including the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and more. Moreover, being a global model, the Seltos would be seen in many other international markets as well. Ahead of its world premiere, Kia has teased this SUV by uploading a 15-second video on their YouTube channel which showcases some design elements of the SUV, read ahead to know more.

The teaser begins with a glimpse of the headlights, which do follow the new design convention we see in SUVs, with the DRLs placed on the upper edge of the bonnet and actual headlights placed a bit lower. The teaser then takes us to the alloy wheels of the car, which gets a red element near surrounding the centre cap, which looks quite sporty and matches with the sporty red brake callipers. One can also have a look at the LED tail lights of the car, which are connected by a chrome applique. Roof rails too, will be offered with this SUV.

Other features expected to make their way in this SUV include a 10.25-inch touch enabled infotainment screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and some more. Initial sketches of the interior also revealed, what appears to look like, an off-road button, suggesting that the Kia would also have some hardware to tackle rough roads. Also expected to be offered are safety aids like hill descent control, traction control, parking sensors and much more. Under the bonnet, Kia shall offer a choice of petrol and diesel engines which are expected to be BS – VI compliant. Both these engines would have a capacity of 1.5-litres and will come married with manual gearboxes as standard but expect Kia to offer an optional automatic for both the engines. Stay tuned for more news on this SUV.