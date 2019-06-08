2019 Ducati HyperMotard 950 To Be Launched On June 12th

What showed itself to the World at the EICMA 2018, the Ducati Hypermotard 950 will go on sale in India on the 12th of June, 2019. What used to be a Ducati Hypermotard 939, the new 950 is an all-new motorcycle. It is powered by a new engine which is mounted on a new chassis and suspended by new components. The electronics have been updated too.

Powering the 2019 Ducati Hypermotard 950 is a 937 cc Testastretta L-twin engine that cranks out 114 bhp @ 9,000 rpm and develops 96 Nm @ 7,250 rpm, sending all that to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. The motor comes with new pistons with a higher compression ratio, new exhaust cam profile, new 53 mm throttle bodies and new engine mapping.

Offered in standard and SP form, differentiating the two are suspension bits, wheels, and the seat height. The standard model comes with fully adjustable Marzocchi front fork and Sachs rear monoshock, while the Hypermotard 950 SP gets fully adjustable Ohlins suspension at both ends. The Hypermotard 950 tips the scales at 200 kg and thanks to its forged Marchesini wheels, the SP is 2 kilos lighter. At 890 mm, the SP’s seat height is 20 mm taller than the standard model and it also gets a 2-way quickshifter. However, both variants get a six-axis IMU, cornering ABS< Ducati Traction and Wheelie control, three riding modes-Sport, Touring and Urban and a 4.3-inch colour display for instrumentation.

To be priced around the INR 12 lakh mark, the Hypermotard 950 will be launched as a unique motorcycle which has a different kind of an appeal altogether. The SP variant could arrive at a later date with a sticker price that will ask for more than the standard variant, placing it in space where only serious enthusiasts will be considering it. Ducati India is now also focussing on getting its customers to experience what their machines can do with their DRE program. The bike maker has been organising tours and track day training for its customers as a part of this initiative. At the end of the year, a Ducati Cup will also make its debut in the Indian racing calendar, further engaging fans of the Italian brand.