Kia Motors India Clocks Strong Sales Performance For June 2020

A brand which took off in India really successfully, Kia Motors India clocked 7275 unit sales for the month of June 2020, indicating a path of recovery in the challenging environment. Customer safety initiatives undertaken by Kia Motors across various touchpoints in the light of COVID-19 have supported the successful sales of 7114 Seltos and 161 Carnivals pan India.

Besides focussing on adding more customers to the Kia family, Kia Motors India introduced ‘Kia Care’, a campaign, which is aimed to provide comprehensive safety measures to regulate hygiene checks across three major levels: Vehicle Safety, Network Safety and Customer Safety.

During the month of June, Kia also launched the Refreshed Seltos with 10 new features which make the SUV smarter, safer, more appealing and convenient. Additionally, 8 existing features from top variants (like the sunroof) have been extended to lower variants. Also, Kia Seltos UVO connected car features has now been increased to 50+ such as SmartWatch connectivity and added Voice commands including UVO – Voice Assist wake up Command “Hello Kia”.

Kia Motors India is now all set to relay its success with the launch of the Kia Sonet compact SUV in the coming months. Equipped with many segment-first features, Sonet will be up against the Hyundai Venue and other rivals in that space. The new Sonet will be introduced in India during the upcoming festive season.

Commenting on this development, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said “While the pandemic refuses to subside, the country is somehow trying to sustain and prepare itself to live with the COVID-19 effects. Last few months have been testing for the consumers as well as the industry. The COVID-19 and lockdown constraints limited our sales this month, but we are sure of delivering many more cars to our customers in July.”

Also Read: 2020 Kia Seltos: Top 5 Segment Leading Features It Offers

He further added-“We have invested in building capabilities and taking measures to ensure our consumers continue to enjoy their favourite Kia products and services without having to worry about safety in the new normal world. We, along with our partners, are committed to serving consumers in India in the months to come.”