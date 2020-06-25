2020 Kia Seltos: Top 5 Segment Leading Features It Offers

In recent years, The SUV segment has become one of the most loved and preferred segments when it comes to buying a new vehicle. And why will it not be, thanks to the most advanced and new-age stylish vehicles being offered by various automakers.

Whenever we talk of advanced and new-age tech-enabled vehicles, the first car that comes up in every customer’s mind is the Kia Seltos. Ten months into the Indian auto market and the Seltos has already transformed itself into a household name. Kia is leaving no stone unturned to offer some of the best in class and industry-first features in its mid-SUV.

The most selling SUV, which recently got displaced by its cousin- the all-new Hyundai Creta, received an update recently which welcomed the addition of some new features. Here are some of the features that make the Seltos stand apart in this crowded segment:

360 Degree View Camera

Vehicle safety and security is something everyone is worried about while driving or when the vehicle is parked. Hence, to provide complete peace of mind to the customers, Kia Seltos comes installed with a 360-degree view camera with a blind view monitor which is a first in segment feature. These features add to the safety of the car and further aid the driver to park or drive the car in congested lanes without worrying about the collision. The 360-degree view camera not only enhances convenience but adds to the safety while driving the car.

Blind View Monitor (BVM)

Today’s mantra is safe and steady driving, hence, it becomes really necessary for a person in the driving seat to have an idea of the car’s blind spots in order to have complete control of the car. Kia Seltos’ Blind View Monitor (BVM) presents a live video of the car’s blind spot inside the instrument cluster from the mirror-mounted camera when the turn signal is activated making it easier to manoeuvre the car.

The monitor uses the cameras mounted on both the ORVMs and displays the blind spot on the 7-inch display in the instrument cluster, which could otherwise be missed by the driver. The system informs about any object coming from behind on any side and proves to be very useful while changing lanes or while taking a turn. Seltos is the first vehicle to be equipped with such an advanced feature in its category.

Front Parking Sensor

Rear parking sensors are mandatory in all cars sold in India today. However, when it comes to safety and avoiding unwanted collision with any object, front parking sensors become a must for a modern-age SUV. Even here, Kia Seltos stands out from the cluster and offers first in segment front parking sensors, which makes it easier to park or ploy the car in constricted spaces.

Infotainment System

Today’s customers don’t settle for less when it comes to the infotainment system. The Kia Seltos comes equipped with first in segment 8-speaker Bose sound system with LED sound mood light specially designed for the car. It boasts a dynamic speed compensation technology with connectivity to all devices via multiple ways.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in Kia Seltos, one can easily integrate their smartphone to make calls and send texts via voice command. Also, using Google Maps, accessing your favourite music, getting predictive navigation and even using Siri voice control along with an array of apps have become easy. What’s more? The UVO connectivity feature which allows a host of connected car functionalities can also be accessed through a smartwatch alongside one’s smartphone.

Smart 8-inch Head-up Display

Driving requires unaltered concentration, and can really be a task. Kia Motors India understands it more than any other automotive brand in India. Taking care of occupant’s safety, Kia Motors India has mounted a smart 8-inch head-up display, a segment-first feature in the Seltos.

The smart HUD is an excellent utility feature that displays information to assist safe driving by minimizing movement of the driver’s line of sight. The head-up screen displays the vehicle’s speed, as well as the navigational updates to make sure that the person in the driving seat does not have to move his sight away from the road at any moment during his travel, making driving safer and more convenient.