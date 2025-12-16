Kia Inspiring December Offers Announced: Save Up to Rs 3.65 Lakh on Seltos, Sonet, Carens & More

Kia India has launched a special year end offer named ‘Inspiring December’ wherein car buyers get an opportunity to drive home their favourite Kia with benefits up to Rs 3.65 lakh. The campaign is running throughout December 2025 across India and includes some of the most popular models of Kia.
This is a great time for anyone considering an upgrade or adding of a Kia to their family driveway. Customers can now check the offers on models such as the Seltos, the Sonet, the Syros, the Carens Clavis (ICE/EV), and the Carnival. Whether it’s a small SUV, or a large MPV, there’s something for everyone.
Booking a Kia is now simple and hassle-free. You can:
- Book online from home using Kia India website or My-Kia App
- Call the toll-free dedicated numbers 1800-108-5000 / 5005
- Visit your nearest Kia dealership to view the cars and deals in person
The Inspiring December campaign sees a range of benefits brought together to make Kia ownership more attractive:
Cash benefits on certain models
- Exchange offers for current vehicles
- Loyalty Bounties for Returning Customers
- Corporate schemes and other special perks
All offers are subject to stock availability and variant specific applicability, so interested buyers are advised to act fast to make the most of these offers.
Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Atul Sood, Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing, Kia India said:
“As we close a pivotal year for Kia India, our commitment to enriching the customer
experience remains unwavering. The ‘Inspiring December’ campaign is our way of thanking
them for their continued trust and letting them experience Kia’s design, technology, and
ownership excellence.We look forward to welcoming many new members to the Kia family and
strengthening our relationship with our existing patrons.”
The campaign is designed not only to boost the sales but also to let more people enjoy the signature design of Kia, state-of-the-art technology, and high safety standards. With this campaign, Kia is continuing to build up its relationship with the existing customers while welcoming many new members into the Kia family.
In short: December 2025 is exactly the right time to get yourself a Kia. With big savings, flexible offers and easy booking options, there has never been a better excuse to drive home your dream car before the year ends.