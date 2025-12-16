Bajaj Pulsar 220F Updated With Dual-Channel ABS, New Colours – Now at Rs 1.28 Lakh

Bajaj has provided a new update to Pulsar 220F. The motorcycle which was a long-standing favourite since 2007 is now available with dual-channel ABS for better safety. It also gets new colours and reassured graphics to make it look sporty. The price begins from Rs 1,28,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is only slightly higher than the previous version.
Key Updates:
- Dual-channel abs for better braking safety
- Four New colour options: Black Cherry Red, Black Ink Blue, Black Copper Beige, Green Light Copper
- Updated sporty graphics for a modern appearance
- Price bump is little – just Rs 1,221 extra
The Green Light Copper shade really makes Pulsar stand out and gives the Pulsar a fresh and vibrant personality. It has green and copper and dark grey covering, which makes the bike look more aggressive than the more subtle shades.
The bike continues to feature a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument cluster, though it still lacks a gear-position indicator. Tyres can be different for different units – some will have Eurogrip ATT 1150, others are still running MRF rubber.
Performance & Specs:
- Engine: 220 cc, air/oil cooled single cylinder
- Power: 20.4hp @ 8,500 rpm
- Torque: 18.55Nm @ 7,000 rpm
- Fuel type: Petrol
- Transmission: 5-speed manual
Bajaj’s Pulsar 220F has been one of the company’s most popular products over the years. With this update, it has been improved not just in appearance, but also includes a key safety feature in the form of dual channel ABS. It proves that how even an old model can remain relevant with little but meaningful updates.
Why it matters:
- Affordable safety upgrade with ABS
- Sportier appearance with some new colours
- Still mechanically reliable and tested
- Keeps Pulsar 220F attractive to new and veteran riders
Overall, the updated Pulsar 220F is a great option for riders who are looking for style, safety, and performance in a proven motorcycle. The small price increase is well worth that added protection, and makes it a wise choice for city or highway riders alike.