Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Returns – Missed It Last Time? Here Is Your Chance

Mahindra is bringing back the BE 6 Batman Edition in India. The special electric SUV created huge excitement when it first launched, and many buyers missed the chance to book one. Because of that strong demand, the company has decided to reopen bookings again.
But there is a small catch. The booking window will only stay open for one day.
Mahindra will start receiving interest on its website from March 6. Actual bookings will open on March 10, at 11 AM and will remain open only for that day. Deliveries for the new batch are expected to start from April 10.
The Batman Edition was launched first in August 2025 with a starting price of Rs 27.79 lakh ex-showroom. Later, the updated batch is priced at around Rs 28.49 lakh.
What made headlines earlier was the demand. The entire production run sold out in just 135 seconds.
Key highlights
- Bookings reopen on March 10 for one day
- Deliveries planned from April 10
- Limited edition created with Warner Bros and DC
- Price around Rs 28.49 lakh ex showroom
- Based on the top Pack Three version of the BE 6
The design is clearly inspired by Batman and the Dark Knight films directed by Christopher Nolan. The SUV gets a satin black paint finish with Batman graphics all over the body. There are gloss black panels and a number of Bat logos placed on different areas of the car.
Gold painted suspension springs and brake calipers add contrast. The SUV rides on 20 inch large alloy wheels. The infinity roof even has a Bat emblem and the car projects a Batman logo on the ground when the doors open.
The theme is continued inside the cabin.
The interior uses a dark colour layout with gold details. The dashboard gets charcoal leather with a gold ring around the driver area. A special Batman Edition plaque sits on the dash.
Seats use suede and leather with gold stitching. Bat logos appear on the seats, steering wheel and a few control buttons. The infotainment screen also shows a Batman themed welcome animation when the car starts.
Mechanically, the SUV remains the same as the regular BE 6 Pack Three. It uses a large 79 kWh battery pack. The electric motor sits on the rear axle and produces 286 hp and 380 Nm torque.
Mahindra is claiming a driving range of 682 km on a single charge based on ARAI figures.
Mahindra has also confirmed a little benefit for current owners. Existing customers of the Batman Edition will get priority delivery if they refer new buyers.
The BE 6 Batman Edition is clearly aimed at collectors and fans who are looking for something different from a regular electric SUV. With bookings only open for a short time, this batch may again vanish very quickly.