Ducati Unveils the New Multistrada V4 Rally: Built for Limitless Adventure and Comfort!

Overview
- 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine producing 170 hp and 121 Nm.
- 30-litre fuel tank for extended touring range.
- Radar safety – includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection.
- Smart handling – automatic seat lowering and adaptive suspension for easy control.
Introduction
Adventure touring is more than reaching a destination — it’s about enjoying every kilometre. The 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally captures this perfectly, combining endurance, comfort, and versatility. With tougher components, smarter technology, and enhanced long-distance comfort, it builds on the proven Multistrada platform.
Expected in India by mid-2026, it’s ready for riders to tackle everything from rugged trails to open highways without compromising control or comfort.
Power and Engineering
At its core, the Rally features a 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine producing 170 hp at 10,750 rpm and 121 Nm at 8,750 rpm. It balances raw power with smooth, reliable delivery.
- Rear cylinder deactivation reduces heat and improves fuel efficiency at low speeds.
- Counter-rotating crankshaft enhances stability and agility in corners.
- Valve check intervals every 60,000 km, among the longest in the segment.
- Smooth torque curve makes it easy to ride both on highways and off-road.
This engine isn’t just about thrill — it’s built for long-distance reliability, letting riders cover miles with confidence.
Ride and Handling
The Rally’s aluminium monocoque frame and double-sided swingarm strike a perfect balance between strength and lightness. Ducati’s Skyhook Suspension EVO system, with 200 mm of travel at both ends, continuously adjusts damping to keep the ride composed no matter the surface.
What truly sets it apart are features like:
- Auto-Leveling that adapts to your load automatically.
- Automatic Lowering Device that drops the seat height at low speeds.
- Easy Lift function that reduces suspension stiffness when you lift the bike off its stand.
Combined with advanced electronics — including Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, and the new Vehicle Observer System — the Multistrada V4 Rally inspires confidence on any terrain.
Technology and Safety
Ducati’s radar-based tech package takes rider safety to the next level. It includes:
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) that maintains a safe distance on highways.
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD) to warn of vehicles approaching from behind.
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) for added safety in traffic.
The 6.5-inch TFT screen integrates navigation, music, and phone functions via Ducati Connect, while cornering lights, heated grips, and a “Coming Home” light feature add practicality to its premium character.
Comfort and Touring Ability
The Multistrada V4 Rally is built for long rides, combining comfort and practicality. Its taller windscreen, heated seats, and improved pannier mounts make extended journeys effortless. The 30-litre fuel tank delivers over 600 km of range, perfect for cross-country trips.
Key comfort features:
- Adjustable seat heights for rider and pillion.
- Centre stand for easier parking and maintenance.
- Better wind protection to reduce fatigue on highways.
Whether solo or with a passenger, the Rally keeps every ride smooth and enjoyable.
Variants and Colours
Ducati offers three trims — Radar, Adventure Travel & Radar, and Full Adventure — the last of which adds an Akrapovič exhaust and carbon-fibre fender. Colour options include Ducati Red with black wheels and Jade Green with gold wheels, both paired with a brushed aluminium tank.
Conclusion
The 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally isn’t just another adventure bike; it’s a machine built to take you where few others can go — and do it in absolute style. From its radar-based safety systems to its adaptable suspension and powerful V4 heart, every detail has been engineered to serve the rider.
When it arrives in India next year, it won’t just raise the bar for adventure touring — it will redefine what it means to travel without limits.