Kia India Donates INR 5 Crore To Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority

Kia India has contributed INR 5 crores to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). With the second wave of COVID-19 and the exponential rise in cases across the country, the contribution has been made to support the state and its people in these testing times. Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India handed over the fund transfer document to Mr. Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, Chief Minister, Andhra Pradesh.

During the first wave of COVID-19, the brand had joined hands with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in the fight against the global pandemic and had donated INR 2 crores of CSR funds to the CM Relief Fund.

Commenting on the contribution Mr. Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India said, “The surge in cases during the second wave of COVID-19 has taken all of us by surprise. As Kia India, we thank the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its tireless efforts in preventing the spread of virus and extend our support of INR 5 Cr in the fight against the pandemic. The funds will be deployed towards meeting the increased requirement of essential medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, cryogenic tankers and D4 type medical grade cylinders in hospitals. We will continue to extend complete support to the government and health authorities to fight the pandemic and come out of it safely.”

While the Indian government has implemented several measures and announced several aids to tackle the situation, Kia India is doing its bit to stay socially responsible and committed towards extending every possible support to the community and is taking all necessary measures to fight the second wave of COVID-19. The brand will continue to support the country, governments and is committed towards being a partner in the national fight against Coronavirus.