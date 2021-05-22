Leaked QJ Motor Race 250 Is One Gorgeous 250cc Sportsbike!

Lately, small-displacement sportsbikes have garnered huge popularity. And the prime reason has to be the growing number of budding motorcyclists who wish to ride something more powerful than an average commuter and manufacturers are leaving no stones unturned in milking this huge demand. The reason why we are witnessing the birth of new and better motorcycles in this class lately. Of all the vigilant manufacturers, Qinjiang-owned Benelli is leading from the front. Ever since Benelli got acquired by the Chinese two-wheeler giant, they have been jointly working together in dishing out new and better motorcycles.

More details

In the past few years, we have already witnessed a slew of new products from them and the recent one is rather interesting. The Race 250 featured here comes off as a beginner-friendly sportsbike.

Benelli does know its target audience and this reflects perfectly if you take a good look at the Race 250. Gone are the days when young riders could make do with plain-looking commuters without letting out a whine. Now, they want something swankier that can match their lively personalities and the Race 250 fits the bill perfectly. The lines all around the motorcycle are rather sharp and the front-end looks heavily inspired from the mighty BMW S1000RR. Moreover, the rear end is sharp and sleek and from some angles, it might remind you of the new Benelli 302R. The sticker job is pretty tasteful too. Oh and yes, it has a single sided swingarm that looks utterly gorgeous!

Specs

Speaking of powertrain, the bike is powered by a 249.4cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 27 hp of power and 23 Nm of torque. Suspension system of this motorcycle comprises of USD forks at the front along with a rear monoshock. The Race 250 comes to a halt with the help of a single disc brake fitted at both ends while an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) will be offered as standard. With 27 horsepower on tap, this bike certainly looks a lot faster than it looks, but is still likely to be sought after thanks to its styling.

Also read: More Powerful Benelli Leoncino 500 In The Works

We have no word regarding its India arrival but if it does, we are confident that it will manage to attract good sales number for the company if priced competitively. And oh, did we tell you that it has a single-sided swingarm?