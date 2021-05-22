Tata Motors Bags A Contract From CESL Worth INR 44 Crore To Supply 300 Electric Vehicles

The Tata Nexon EV is playing a key role in strengthening India’s take when it comes to electric mobility. In the same wake, Tata Motors has signed a contract with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) to supply 300 units of four-wheeler electric vehicles to government entities. While the total cost of the whole contract is touted to be around INR 44 crore, CESL has moved a Letter of Award to the Indian automaker to procure the EVs with a warranty of three years.

More details

For the uninitiated, CESL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of (EESL) Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. The entity has demanded that the EVs should be supplied should be within the four-metre tape with an electric range equivalent to or above 250km.

According to CESL, the procurement of electric SUVs is part of scaling up the Demand-Side Energy Efficiency Sector Project financed by the Asian Development Bank’s line of credit to the organization. The contract issued by the organization said, “300 electric cars with 3 years of warranty. This will consist of 300 four-wheeler electric cars (whose length is less than 4 metres) and range equal to or more than 250km.” The said tender is likely to be enforced in two stages, the first one consists of the delivery of 300 units of EVs at a base price of Rs 14,33,000, exclusive of taxes. The second phase will include inland transportation, transfer to designated location, loading, unloading, and transit insurance.

Official statement

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors is committed to support the Government’s vision of actively embracing e-mobility and we are delighted to partner with CESL once again. Purposeful collaboration amongst stakeholders is key to accelerate the mass adoption of environmentally-friendly solutions. As the leader in the rapidly growing electric mobility space, we remain focused on ramping up the access and use of EVs across India.”

Also read: Tata Nexon EV Breaches 4000 Unit Sales Milestone

Specs

In terms of performance, the Tata Nexon EV comes equipped with a 30.2 kWh battery that powers the electric motor, which is capable of producing 126bhp of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. This electric motor helps the Nexon, to achieve a 0-100 kmph in just 9.9 seconds. Lastly, the Nexon EV also comes with an ARAI-certified full-charge range of up to 312 kilometers. With a standard 15A, AC charger, the Nexon will take up to 8 hours to charge the battery from 20% to 100%. At the same time, its battery can be charged from 0% to 80% in 60 minutes with a fast charger.