2022 Kia Carnival Scores A Perfect 5-Star Safety Rating In Australian NCAP Crash Test

In February, Kia unveiled the 2022 version of its popular MPV, the Carnival in North America. The Kia Carnival replaces the Kia Sedona in the US market. The 2022 Kia Carnival is the first Kia product with the new Kia logo in the US and the company is trying all it can to make the Carnival a grand success by offering a ton of space, a host of features, good performance and a good overall package.

The fourth-generation Carnival has managed to crack a 5-star safety rating from Australasian New Car Assessment Programme or ANCAP.

The Carnival was awarded 90% for adult occupant protection, 88% for child occupant protection, 68% for vulnerable road user protection and 82% for safety assists. During the full-width test, a full speeding Carnival was made to ram into a wall. The front bumper and engine bay of the MPV soaked all the pressure of the impact, keeping the occupants safe.

The dummy passengers also got support from the airbags that were deployed at the point of collision. During the side impact when a fast-approaching vehicle hit a resting Carnival, the fourth-gen vehicle’s sturdy parts kept the passengers out of harm’s way.

The impact was reduced to the minimum despite the still Carnival moving a few inches away.

Official statement

Commenting on the Kia Carnival’s performance, ANCAP Chief Executive Officer, Carla Hoorweg said, “Safety is critical in the People Mover segment given the primary use of these vehicles in transporting a large number of passengers. It’s pleasing to see the most recent model releases to this segment, including the Carnival, have factored safety into the fundamentals of their design and specification. This is not a segment in which safety should be compromised.”

Specs and safety features

Under the hood sits a 3.5L V6 petrol engine which delivers 290BHP of peak power and 355Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission spinning the front wheels. It has 12 ADAS ( Advanced Driver Assistance System ) features to assist the driver.

These include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with car, pedestrian and cyclist detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), High Beam Assist (HBA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) or Navigation-based SCC (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), and Surround View Monitor (SVM). It also gets Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which prevents the sliding rear doors from opening if the system detects a vehicle approaching from behind.