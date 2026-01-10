Kia EV2 Revealed: The Small Electric SUV That Could Quietly Change Everything

The Kia EV2 has finally stepped into the spotlight at the Brussels Motor Show, and it feels like a very thoughtful move rather than a loud one. This is Kia’s smallest electric SUV to date, but it does not feel like a compromise. Instead, it resembles a well-thought out everyday EV, designed for people who wish to have electric mobility, but not so big or expensive.
The EV2 will be manufactured in Slovakia and is likely to cost approximately £26,000. That roughly translates into about Rs 31 lakh. For now, it is focused on European markets, but it does raise questions about a future India launch.
Design-wise, the EV2 keeps things clean and confident. It has a boxy shape that helps maximise space, with clear inspiration from bigger Kia EVs like the EV3 and EV5. Under the skin, Kia has used a scaled down version of its born-electric E-GMP platform, designed specifically for electric vehicles and efficient packaging.
Up front, there are quirky LED daytime running lights, vertically stacked headlamps and a closed grille. The sides get squared wheel arches, black cladding, flush door handles and sporty alloy wheels. Moving to the rear, there is a flat tailgate, sharp tail lamps, a roof spoiler and a sturdy bumper. Nothing comes across as overdone, but looks modern and purposeful.
In terms of size, the EV2 is around 4.06 metres in length and sits on a 2,565mm wheelbase. That helps it balance city friendliness with usable cabin space.
Step inside, and the EV2 is surprisingly flexible. Buyers have options of a four-seater or five-seater configuration. The four seat version is more about comfort and cargo flexibility with up to 403 litres boot space when seats are adjusted. The five-seater offers slightly less boot space but is more family friendly. There is also a small 15 litre frunk for light items.
The dashboard has a triple screen configuration. One screen for the driver, one main touchscreen and a separate climate display. This is a lighter, cost-effective version of the connected infotainment system used in Kia vehicles, yet it still supports OTA updates, digital keys, app connectivity, and surround-view cameras. ADAS features are also available, along with V2L and V2G functions.
Power is derived from two battery options. The smaller 42.2 kWh battery has a range of roughly 317 km. The larger 61kWh battery takes this further to 448km. Both have a single motor driving the front wheels. Charging is done by a 400V system, with DC fast charging taking about 30 minutes for a quick top-up. AC charging options include 11 kW and 22 kW units.
As of now Kia has not confirmed an India launch. But, if it does arrive, the EV2 would take on models like the Nexon EV, Punch EV and eC3. It would offer something different. A compact size, flexible seating, clean design and a calm electric driving experience.
The EV2 does not attempt to impress with extremes. Instead it quietly focuses on space, usability and everyday comfort. And sometimes, that’s exactly what makes a car feel right. the electric car space continues to move fast, and Kia has now added one more important name to that list.