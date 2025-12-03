Kia EV2 Teased Ahead of January 9 Debut — The Smallest Kia EV Ever Is Almost Here

Kia is readying its smallest electric car yet, the EV2. The global debut will take place on January 9 at the Brussels Motor Show in 2026. This will be Kia’s smallest EV so far and will sit at the entry level of the brand’s global EV lineup. Kia has also trademarked the EV2 name in India, so there’s a fair chance it could come here later.
The EV2 was first revealed as a concept, and the latest teasers indicate that its production version hasn’t strayed too far from that original shape. Its shape stays quite compact and boxy, giving it that clean-and-simple style.
A few things stand out from the teasers:
- Tall, vertical LED headlights
- A tough-looking bumper with chunky cladding
- A neat, straight roofline with a slightly rising window line
- Low-positioned tail-lamps which remind you of the Kia Syros
- A slim roof spoiler and a gently slanted rear screen
Kia says the EV2 was designed and developed in Europe, and its production will also be there. It falls under the B-segment, so expect something compact on the outside but roomy enough inside to handle everyday city use. According to the brand, the cabin has been planned to offer flexible space that should make it quite attractive for urban buyers.
Battery options have not been confirmed as yet, but it may share setups with the Hyundai Inster. The focus is very clearly on giving the EV2 a practical range rather than chasing big numbers.
Kia will also showcase the EV3 GT, the EV4 hatchback, and the EV5 at the Brussels Motor Show, but the real star will no doubt be the EV2 due to its price and positioning. It is expected to be an important part of Kia’s electrification plan in Europe.
Overall, the EV2 looks like a simple, neatly designed, easy-to-live-with electric crossover. It isn’t trying to be flashy — just useful, compact, and ready for daily travel.
Conclusion
The EV2 seems like a really intelligent addition to Kia’s lineup: small, practical, and fit for daily life, especially when it comes to living in a crowded city. Its clean styling and friendly size seemingly make it a model with which a lot of buyers could easily connect.