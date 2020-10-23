Kawasaki Z250 Gets Draped in New Clothes for MY2021

The Kawasaki Z250 was a capable motorcycle but was discontinued in India back in 2019 because of low sales numbers. When it was discontinued, the Z650 became the entry-level motorcycle in Kawasaki India’s lineup. While all the talks have been hovering around the ZX-25R, the Z250 is yet another quarter-litre motorcycle in Kawasaki’s lineup which deserves some attention. The Z250 has now been updated for MY2021. Talking about the changes, Kawasaki has introduced two new colour schemes for the Z250 and that’s about it.

More details

In Japan, the Z250’s price has remained the same, at 610,500 yen (Rs 4.3 lakh), despite the update. We don’t expect Kawasaki to bring in the Z250 here in India but the same cannot be said about the Z400.

The new colours are being called ‘Pearl Night Shade Teal x Metallic Flat Spark Black’ and ‘Candy Cardinal Red x Metallic Flat Spark Black’. Kawasaki has always been associated with its trademark green colour but the new colour schemes being introduced to the latest lot of Kawasaki motorcycles seem to have done away with the green shade. Nevertheless, the two new colour schemes surely make the Z250 more mature. We would have still loved to see the Kawasaki green here too.

Specifications

Talking about numbers, the Z250 continues to get powered by a 248cc parallel-twin engine which churns out 37PS and 22.5Nm. Suspension duties are handled by chunky 41mm front fork. The numbers are decent enough to make the Z250 a rather interesting proposition but still, expecting its India arrival doesn’t seem logical. The last known price of the motorcycle in India was INR 3.08 Lakh, ex-showroom. The model that we had here had 290mm petal disc up front and a 220mm petal disc at the rear, however, ABS was not on offer. The lack of ABS could be another reason why the manufacturer was forced to discontinue this model.

The fuel tank held 17-litres of the good stuff, offering a decent range, making sure you spent more time on the road and less time at the pump.

Festive season vouchers

While most of the manufacturers are introducing new products before the festive season commences, some are offering heavy discounts and voucher offers. Talking about 2020, Kawasaki India has introduced a slew of BS6 compliant motorcycles. The Japanese bikemaker is renowned for its diverse portfolio and is expected to launch a few more products in the coming months. Kawasaki is gearing up for the upcoming festive season and has announced special vouchers for some of its offerings The ‘Off-road voucher’ can be availed for KLX 110, KLX 140 and KX 100. On the other hand, the ‘Adventure Voucher’ is being offered with the Versys 650 which was recently introduced in its BS6 avatar.

One can directly redeem the voucher at your nearest Kawasaki dealership. The KLX 100 comes with a voucher amount of INR 30,000 while the voucher amount for KLX 140 and KX 100 stands at INR 40,000 and INR 50,000 respectively. Talking about the ‘Adventure voucher’ available with the Versys 650, the voucher amount stands at INR 30,000. Kawasaki introduced ‘Boost Up Vouchers’ with the seven models available under the festive discount, last year. We can expect the Japanese bikemaker to roll out some more offers for its rest of the motorcycles.