Ashish Gupta Will Spearhead Volkswagen India’s Operations, Replacing Steffen Knapp

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India recently announced a change in leadership within the organization. Mr. Steffen Knapp, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has been leading the Indian operations since August 2017. Completing his tenure as the Director for the Indian operations, effective 1st November 2020 Mr. Knapp will be succeeded by Mr. Ashish Gupta, currently head of Sales Operations at Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

During his tenure, Mr. Knapp has relentlessly worked towards strengthening brand Volkswagen in India, created a focused vision and mission of reaching a 3% market share within the next five years, together as One Brand. One Voice.

Under his leadership, Mr. Knapp has significantly contributed towards redefining the brand positioning for India, improving the sales & after-sales service operations, building a strong and profitable network, and laid the foundation for a unique Volkswagen customer experience. He has also prepared the brand for the next wave of India 2.0 cars, which we will witness in 2021. Amongst all, Mr. Knapp is best known for his priority on ‘People’ and his openness and approachable leadership style.

Volksfest 2020

It’s that time of the year when the festivities in India are about to begin and manufacturers go all out to cash in on the consumer’s buying sentiment. Joining many others, under ‘Volksfest 2020’, Volkswagen India recently announced the introduction of the Red & White special edition on the Polo and Vento.

To provide a differentiated offering to customers this festive season, the Red & White special edition on the Polo Highline Plus AT and Vento Highline AT will be available to customers at an offer price of INR 9.19 lakh and INR 11.49 lakh respectively. Features of the Red & White special edition will be available without any additional cost to the customers.

These special edition cars get body side stripes, glossy black or white roof foil – colour-coordinated with ORVM caps. Both cars come equipped with the powerful and efficient 1.0l TSI engine mated to 6-speed automatic transmission. For both cars, the engine cranks out 110PS and 175Nm of torque. The BS6 AT variants of the Polo offers a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl whereas for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl (ARAI) certified.

Along with the introduction of Red & White special edition, the Volksfest campaign will comprise a slew of offers for existing and potential customers viz., exchange & loyalty benefits, attractive offers on service products, finance options and assured gifts on every test drive and new purchases. Like its name, the special Red & White edition is available in Flash Red, Sunset Red and Candy White depending on the model. Customers will be able to avail the offers & make bookings across all our sales touchpoints during this festive season.