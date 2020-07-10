Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Launched in Indonesia At INR 5 Lakh, Makes 50 PS

Motorcyclists from around the world have been waiting for this moment from so long. Kawasaki, after teasing us with what felt like a never-ending foreplay, has finally launched the Ninja ZX-25R in Indonesia. They have also unveiled the official performance figures of this motorcycle and let us tell you one thing, the figures don’t disappoint. At all. The official prices are out too and the standard variant is priced at INR 5 Lakh while the ABS variant is priced at INR 5.88 Lakh.

While we still have no word regarding its India launch, the performance figures are making it harder for us to wait. There were speculations regarding its maximum power output being somewhere close to the 50 PS mark and guess what? It stays true to the above speculations.

The powertrain

The Ninja ZX-25R is powered by a new 250cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC engine which churns out 50 PS of maximum power @ 15,500 rpm. Kawasaki has also included ram air input, just like the ZX-10R and that takes the maximum power output to 51 PS. Torque output stands at 22.9 NM @ 14,500 rpm. Kawasaki revealed it previously that the engine can rev to over 17,000rpm. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle comes equipped with race-inspired features such as Showa SFF Big Piston USD adjustable forks and horizontal backlink adjustable rear suspension to perform the shock absorption tasks. The safety net includes ABS, power modes and traction control system. The six-speed gearbox benefits from a quick shifter as standard. The ZX-25R also uses aluminium swingarm and a high-tensile steel chassis developed with learnings from the Ninja H2 and a monobloc calliper radially mounted dual-piston front brakes.

Earlier in the month of March, Kawasaki had revealed the Ninja ZX-25R race version. The new race bike will be used for the brand’s One-Make Racing Championship which is expected to commence in Japan in 2021. As for the India launch, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Previously, the Japanese bikemaker also opened pre-bookings for consumers in New Zealand. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R with its 4-cylinder in-line screamer, which carries the DNA of the very tempting Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and the mighty litre-class Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, has been priced at NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) in New Zealand. That roughly translates to about a whopping Rs 7.85 lakh in Indian currency. Deliveries of the ZX-25R are scheduled to start in December 2020.