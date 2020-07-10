MG Hector Plus Brochure Out: Variant-Wise Feature List

MG Motor India is gearing up for the launch of Hector Plus. Ahead of its launch, the company has already revealed most of its specifications on its website. Moreover, the Chinese-owned British manufacturer has revealed the official brochure of the upcoming 6-seater SUV.

The brochure gives out the details about the variants and the spec-to-spec features equipped with each variant. In this article, we give a detailed look at what the Hector Plus has on offer for the customers, variant wise.

As we know there are three variants on offer for the Hector Plus: Super, Smart, and Sharp. The base Super trim will be on offer with the diesel engine only while the mid-spec Smart trim can be had with either the diesel or the petrol-auto. The top-spec Sharp trim meanwhile, will be available with all three powertrain options. All in all, there will be six versions on offer – three diesel, two petrol-autos and one petrol-hybrid.

Super Variant

The base variant will only come with the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine. The good thing with the Hector Plus and its smaller sibling is that the entire range provided more than just the basic features, hence, even the base variants come loaded with features. The base variant comes equipped with features like a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offline maps and navigation, manual controls for the HVAC system, LED headlamps, tail lamps and DRLs. Additionally, it offers a 4-speaker plus two tweeters sound system, power-adjustable ORVMs and cruise control. In terms of safety, it gets dual airbags, remote control with central locking, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

Smart Variant

The Smart variant is offered with both the diesel and the 1.5-litre petrol unit with DCT gearbox. The mid-level variant comes equipped with the features in the Super variant, and additionally, it gets features such as i-Smart Internet Car technology with 55+ features, online navigation with live traffic updates, a 6-way Power Adjustable Driver seat, premium sound system by Infinity (4 speakers + 4 tweeters + subwoofer & amplifier), push button Start/Stop with Smart Entry, LED front fog lamps, power foldable ORVMs, telescopic Steering, Leather Wrapped Steering wheel, front and rear LED reading lights and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. As far as safety is concerned, in addition to the Super variant, the Smart variant gets side airbags(total 4), electronic parking brake (DCT variant only) and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Sharp Variant

The top-spec trim of the Hector Plus is powered either by the diesel unit, the 1.4-litre petrol unit or the petrol-Hybrid unit. In addition to all the features mentioned in the variants above, the Sharp variant gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver’s seat (except on hybrid variant), a 7-inch coloured multi-info display, ambient lighting with eight colour options, heated ORVMs, powered tailgate opening/closing with a multi-position setting, automatic climate control, automatic headlamps and wipers, remote sunroof open/close by i-Smart app and a sunglass holder. In terms of safety, in addition to the lower-spec trims, the Sharp variant is offered with curtain airbags (total 6) and a 360 around-view camera.

The new Hector Plus will be the brand’s third product in the country, which will be positioned above the five-seater Hector SUV in its product portfolio for the Indian market. Hector Plus opens at the market with the launch on July 13. It will compete with the likes of Mahindra XUV500, the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the 7-seater Creta. The Hector Plus is expected to be priced between Rs 15-19 lakhs(ex-showroom).